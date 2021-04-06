Environment Artist - Sharkmob AB - Grafiska jobb i Malmö

We are looking for an Environment Artist with good technical knowledge and a genuine interest in creating 3D Art. You will be working closely with Level Design and your Lead/Art Director to make sure we achieve the best quality in terms of visuals, play ability and performance.Desired experience:Proven experience working with Environment ArtGood technical Understanding of 3D EnginesProficient in 3DProgram (3dsMax, Maya or Equivalent)Proficient in a texturing Program such as Photoshop and/or Substance PainterExcellent Understanding of Form, Proportion and ScaleBasic experience with Lighting in a 3D engineTeam PlayerAble to work with Level DesignersHave experience and great interest in Photogrammetry and other scanning techniquesIt's a plus if you have:Experience in shipping at least one AAA-gameExperience with outsourcing 3D ArtExperience with Blueprints or similar a plusExperience in Level Optimization