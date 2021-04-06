Environment Artist - Sharkmob AB - Grafiska jobb i Malmö
Environment Artist
Sharkmob AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö
2021-04-06

No art, no game. Right? Come explore new territory in the realm of AAA online gaming. Our studios are working on three new titles, the first being a battle royale twist on Vampire: The Masquerade.

We are looking for an Environment Artist with good technical knowledge and a genuine interest in creating 3D Art. You will be working closely with Level Design and your Lead/Art Director to make sure we achieve the best quality in terms of visuals, play ability and performance.

Desired experience:

* Proven experience working with Environment Art
* Good technical Understanding of 3D Engines
* Proficient in 3DProgram (3dsMax, Maya or Equivalent)
* Proficient in a texturing Program such as Photoshop and/or Substance Painter
* Excellent Understanding of Form, Proportion and Scale
* Basic experience with Lighting in a 3D engine
* Team Player
* Able to work with Level Designers
* Have experience and great interest in Photogrammetry and other scanning techniques

It's a plus if you have:

* Experience in shipping at least one AAA-game
* Experience with outsourcing 3D Art
* Experience with Blueprints or similar a plus
* Experience in Level Optimization

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-23
