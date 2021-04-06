Environment Artist - Sharkmob AB - Grafiska jobb i Malmö
Environment Artist
Sharkmob AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö
2021-04-06
Visa alla grafiska jobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Vellinge
Visa alla jobb hos Sharkmob AB i Malmö
No art, no game. Right? Come explore new territory in the realm of AAA online gaming. Our studios are working on three new titles, the first being a battle royale twist on Vampire: The Masquerade.
We are looking for an Environment Artist with good technical knowledge and a genuine interest in creating 3D Art. You will be working closely with Level Design and your Lead/Art Director to make sure we achieve the best quality in terms of visuals, play ability and performance.
Desired experience:
Proven experience working with Environment Art
Good technical Understanding of 3D Engines
Proficient in 3DProgram (3dsMax, Maya or Equivalent)
Proficient in a texturing Program such as Photoshop and/or Substance Painter
Excellent Understanding of Form, Proportion and Scale
Basic experience with Lighting in a 3D engine
Team Player
Able to work with Level Designers
Have experience and great interest in Photogrammetry and other scanning techniques
It's a plus if you have:
Experience in shipping at least one AAA-game
Experience with outsourcing 3D Art
Experience with Blueprints or similar a plus
Experience in Level Optimization
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Sharkmob AB
Jobbnummer
5672265
Sharkmob AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö
2021-04-06
Visa alla grafiska jobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Vellinge
Visa alla jobb hos Sharkmob AB i Malmö
No art, no game. Right? Come explore new territory in the realm of AAA online gaming. Our studios are working on three new titles, the first being a battle royale twist on Vampire: The Masquerade.
We are looking for an Environment Artist with good technical knowledge and a genuine interest in creating 3D Art. You will be working closely with Level Design and your Lead/Art Director to make sure we achieve the best quality in terms of visuals, play ability and performance.
Desired experience:
Proven experience working with Environment Art
Good technical Understanding of 3D Engines
Proficient in 3DProgram (3dsMax, Maya or Equivalent)
Proficient in a texturing Program such as Photoshop and/or Substance Painter
Excellent Understanding of Form, Proportion and Scale
Basic experience with Lighting in a 3D engine
Team Player
Able to work with Level Designers
Have experience and great interest in Photogrammetry and other scanning techniques
It's a plus if you have:
Experience in shipping at least one AAA-game
Experience with outsourcing 3D Art
Experience with Blueprints or similar a plus
Experience in Level Optimization
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Sharkmob AB
Jobbnummer
5672265