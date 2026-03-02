Enviroment artist
Vision & Mission
Avanti exists to redefine what live casino experiences can be. We combine real-time rendering, digital humans, and streaming technology to create immersive environments that feel as refined and atmospheric as the world's most exclusive casinos - without relying on traditional physical studios.
Our ambition is to elevate live gaming into something more cinematic, more scalable, and more technologically advanced. By merging Unreal Engine, Metahuman technology, and WebRTC streaming, we build digital stages where realism, performance, and interaction meet.
The industry has long depended on static setups and incremental improvements. We believe live experiences can be designed, built, and evolved with the same precision and creativity as AAA games. That belief is why we exist - and why we are now looking for an Environment Artist to join our Live Experience team.
The opportunity
As an Environment Artist at Avanti, you will help shape the visual foundation of our live experiences. You won't just dress a scene - you will build the spaces where our digital dealers perform and where players immerse themselves.
You'll be part of an eight-person Live Experience team that values craft, technical depth, and collaboration. This is a setting where realism matters, details matter, and visual consistency directly impacts the product.
The role offers real influence. You will work closely with technical developers, artists, and product stakeholders to define how our environments look, feel, and perform in a real-time streaming context. It's an opportunity to grow within a technically advanced production environment while contributing to something still being built and refined.
What you'll do
Design and build photorealistic casino environments in Unreal Engine
Create modular architectural assets and environment pieces for scalable production
Develop lighting setups that enhance mood and support Metahuman realism
Craft high-quality PBR materials and textures conveying luxury and authenticity
Optimize environments for real-time streaming performance without compromising visual quality
Collaborate with technical teams to ensure WebRTC compatibility and performance stability
Maintain visual consistency across multiple casino environments
Who you are
We are looking for someone who genuinely enjoys solving visual and technical challenges. You engage deeply with problems, tolerate detailed work, and care about getting things right - especially when realism is at stake.
You are collaborative and communicative. You're comfortable in a team of curious, technically minded people who care about games, tools, and craft. You're humble in approach but confident enough to point out issues and suggest better solutions when needed.
You're not conservative in your thinking. You're creative, analytical, and motivated by contributing to a product that is evolving quickly - where your input shapes the outcome.
Skills needed
Strong experience creating environments in Unreal Engine
Proven expertise in architectural and interior 3D design
Experience building modular and optimized environment assets
Deep understanding of lighting, mood, and atmosphere creation
Solid knowledge of PBR workflows and material creation
Experience optimizing assets for real-time rendering
Portfolio demonstrating high-quality, realistic environment work
Bonus points!
Experience working with real-time streaming or broadcast environments
Knowledge of luxury interior or casino aesthetics
Familiarity with Substance Designer
Experience with procedural environment workflows
Background in architectural visualization
Understanding of how lighting impacts streamed video quality
Why Avanti?
Avanti is a technology-driven company at the forefront of live casino innovation. We combine motion capture, Metahuman digital humans, real-time rendering, and streaming infrastructure to build scalable, high-quality live experiences.
We are a growing team backed by institutional capital, working with real customers in regulated markets. Our culture is technically driven, collaborative, and focused on long-term product quality rather than short-term hype.
What we offer
Stock option program (planned)
Wellness allowance and gym membership
Hybrid working model
English-speaking, technically strong team
A well-funded scale-up environment with real users and real impact
The team
Live Experience Team (8 people) Hybrid setup
The process
The process includes:
Initial conversation
Technical deep dive
Final discussion with Hiring Manager
