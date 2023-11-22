Enterprise Architect - Core Business Range, Data and Technology
2023-11-22
IKEA is on a constant journey to create a better everyday life for the many people by continuously reinvent ourselves as we continue to grow and develop to meet and exceed our customers' needs. We will transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference.
Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Of Sweden and the Data and Technology organization within Range operations.
At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities.
You will be part of the Data and Technology department and assigned to different activities where you will work close to the business with the main purpose to enable business movements through a holistic and consistent architecture across the IKEA value chain - Bringing Process, People. Data and Technology together.
In the work it is expected to understand the current architecture, define a future-oriented target architecture and a logical sequence of activities how to reach the target state in a step wise approach. You are a natural leader, a team player and a person that actively collaborates with internal and external stakeholders to get progress and reach concrete business results.
More specifically, in this role you will be accountable for:
Shape ideas - in close collaboration with relevant internal and external stakeholders - into concrete, robust and appropriate Process, People. Data and Technology architectures and transition roadmap.
Describe the current and future state of intended business change as well as the transition to reach the future state ensuring aligned and consistent business process and IT development across IKEA value chain.
Secure that the transition roadmap reflects the level of uncertainty of the future state. Balance the transformations of foundational building blocks with continued business value delivery.
Communicate and baseline the architectures and transition roadmaps with relevant business and IT stakeholders within and across organization(s) and seek understanding and agreement to ensure aligned and consistent business process and IT development across IKEA value chain.
Collaborate closely with business and IT stakeholders to improve architecture with learnings from the implementation.
In this role you will report to our Architecture Manager at IKEA Of Sweden.
Are you looking for the challenge of your life? Come on board! You can find more information about our digital journey at Technology and Digital Career Hub at IKEA.
There are 2 permanent positions which are based in Älmhult, Sweden.
Sounds interesting?
Please send us your application in English - CV and motivation letter - no later than 15th December 2023. Please also note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email.
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right talents.
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Linus Berggren, IKEA Range Architecture Manager at linus.berggren2@inter.ikea.com
Regarding the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Recruiter Riyaz Inamdar at riyaz.inamdar1@inter.ikea.com
The IKEA culture and values are crucial for our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values!
