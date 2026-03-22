English speaking cleaner (full-time, 100%)
Housekeeping Långedrag AB / Städarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla städarjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-22
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Premium cleaning company Housekeeping Långedrag AB in Gothenburg is expanding and looking for new collegues. Join our team and together we will continue to keep our customer homes clean!
Your main job will be cleaning private residences in Gothenburg.
We offer:
Permanent job (Monday-Friday)
Guaranteed fixed monthly salary
Friskvårdsbidrag
Company car to get to and from customers
Stability and great working environment
Office with all the amenities
Working uniform
Development opportunities
We expect you:
To have at least 6 months in cleaning private residences and/or hotels
To be customer oriented
To be very responsible and accurate
To have an eye for detail
To be active and be ready to work
physically
To be a good team player
To know English
To have B cat. drivers license that is valid is Sweden
If you feel that this is a job for you, please, send your application and CV in English to email adress jobb@langehouse.se
The application review process is ongoing. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-05
E-post: jobb@langehouse.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Job: Cleaner (full-time, 100%)". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Housekeeping Långedrag AB
(org.nr 559156-4355) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9811834