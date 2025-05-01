English Event staff 10-14/5
2025-05-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Upplands Väsby
, Uppsala
, Jönköping
MEMU SVENSK MÄSSBEMANNING AB work with staff for events, congresses and trade fairs. We are participate at about 60 differents events every year.
We will be involved in a congress 10-14/5. At this congress our staff will work as stand hostesses, scan delegeates with smartphone, hostess at lecture rooms and different tasks what is normal at international congresses. This will be a great opportunity for you to work at in a international place at your in your "home town".
Pleaase have a look at a movie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sh86v4e0gQ&feature=youtu.be
Homepage www.memu.se
We are looking for staff, who love to supply service to delegates from all over the world. You need to be professional, have a friendly presence and excellent manners. Our demands are high when it comes to social skills and capacity to work, We carefully match the staff to the right task at the congress with the right background. This will be a memory for many years for you as employee.
This is a international congress, so English will be the official language.
Please send your cv/picture to info@memu.se
with the Subject "Congress staff". Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-14
E-post: info@memu.se
Arbetsgivare Memu Svensk Mässbemanning AB
(org.nr 556560-6729), http://www.memu.se
Mässvägen 1 (visa karta
)
125 80 STOCKHOLM
