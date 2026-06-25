Engingeering Manager - Tactical Support PU EW
Saab Aktiebolag / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Solna
2026-06-25
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab Aktiebolag i Solna
, Järfälla
, Arboga
, Linköping
, Karlskoga
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Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realize amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Do you want to lead and grow a team of software developers in an environment where people, technology and continuous improvement go hand in hand? We are now looking for an engaged and forward-leaning Engineering Manager - Tactical Support Functions within Ground Support Systems.
In this role, you will be the line manager for a team of approximately 10-15 software developers. Your main responsibility is to coach, support and enable your employees to succeed - both as individuals and as a team. You will create the conditions for engagement, collaboration, competence growth and sustainable performance, while helping the team navigate priorities and change.
The Tactical Support Functions section develops software applications used for signal data analysis, simulation and the creation of threat libraries for our radar warning systems. The team primarily develops software in Java and delivers to multiple products and projects, which places high demands on collaboration, adaptability and a strong engineering foundation.
This is first and foremost a people leadership role. You will work closely with the team, building trust, supporting development and creating the conditions for employees to grow and contribute. You should be comfortable in a software engineering environment shaped by agile development, DevOps and CI/CD, and be interested in how new technologies, including AI, can support continuous improvement.
As Engineering Manager, you will strengthen our engineering culture by recruiting and onboarding new talent, developing team capabilities and improving ways of working across development, testing and delivery. We are looking for someone who enjoys challenging the status quo, exploring new approaches and turning ideas into practical improvements.
You will collaborate closely with other managers, the management team, product owners, architects and project stakeholders to create the right conditions for both people and delivery to thrive, while contributing to the continued development of Ground Support Systems as a whole.
Your main responsibilities
Take full line management responsibility, including employee dialogue, salary review, competence development, recruitment and work environment
Create a strong team culture based on trust, collaboration, accountability and continuous learning
Support the team in a modern software engineering environment shaped by agile ways of working, DevOps, CI/CD and continuous improvement
Drive improvements in ways of working, collaboration and engineering effectiveness, encouraging experimentation and turning ideas into practical changes
Recruit, onboard and retain software engineering talent
Collaborate with managers, the management team and stakeholders to align priorities, strengthen team health and enable effective delivery, while contributing to the ongoing engineering culture within Ground Support Systems
Your profile
We are looking for a people-oriented leader with a strong interest in developing individuals, building high-performing teams and creating an environment where others can thrive. You are motivated by coaching and supporting people, and you understand that engaged employees, clear direction and a healthy team culture are key to strong results.
You combine empathy and trust with structure and drive. You enjoy working close to the team, understanding their needs and helping them grow, while continuously improving ways of working and constructively challenging established methods when better solutions exist.
We believe you have:
A strong interest in people leadership, coaching and team development
Experience from software development organizations, combined with a genuine motivation to lead, support and develop people
Experience working in agile software development environments
The ability to create trust, clarity and engagement in a team
A continuous improvement mindset and a willingness to test new ideas and drive change in a pragmatic way
Good collaboration and communication skills, with the ability to build relationships across teams and disciplines
An interest in how areas such as DevOps, CI/CD and AI can support smarter and more effective software development
Previous experience as a line manager is a merit but not a requirement. We also welcome experience from roles such as team lead, scrum master, project lead or technical lead for those ready to step into a people leadership role.
Experience from recruitment, competence development and change initiatives in engineering organizations is considered an advantage.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Solna strandväg 10 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
9978748