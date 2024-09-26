Engineers to Drive the Future of Vehicle Software & Electronics
Göteborg
We're looking for engineers eager to contribute to the development of a cutting-edge digital car platform. You'll be part of a team that manages the full electrical and software architecture of the vehicle, creating the foundation for rapid feature development and seamless updates. Think of it like building the core system of a mobile phone-this is the platform that enables everything else to function.
Right now, the focus is on upgrading processors in the current fleet and developing the next-generation platform, which will feature a powerful central computer to drive new innovations like autonomous driving and electrification.
Key Areas of Work:
Testing and verifying hardware and software to ensure smooth operations.
Integrating software with hardware to optimize functionality.
Developing cyber security solutions to protect the vehicle's systems.
Creating solutions for remote software updates through mobile networks.
Coding in the core system (C++) to fine-tune how the car behaves, particularly in managing energy efficiency for electrified vehicles.
These roles offer the opportunity to work closely with both hardware and software, with room to grow and shape your responsibilities as your expertise develops.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Embedded Software, Electronics, Mechatronics, or a related field.
Experience or strong interest in C++ programming.
Familiarity with testing, verification, or cyber security is a plus.
Interest in working on the intersection of hardware and software.
Enthusiasm for automotive technology and vehicle architecture.
Not checking all the boxes? Relax, we are happy to work with you who are willing to learn and want to evolve with us.
What can we offer you?
New Minds is not a typical recruitment company; we like to think of ourselves as a personal link between you and your dream job. Whether you want to work as a programmer, project manager, tester, or web designer, we at New Minds have the network, experience, and desire to make your future exactly what you want it to be.
We believe in building a strong team through activities like after-work andsummer parties where you get to network and have fun with your New Minds colleagues.
