Engineering Support Analyst
Kindred People AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-08-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kindred People AB i Stockholm
Job Description
To support and maintain the Kindred Racing Platform (KRP) and Kindred Sports Platform (KSP) through debugging and analysis, and to assist global stakeholders in minimising downtime during incidents.
Main Duties / Responsibilities
As an Engineering Support Analyst, you will be responsible for identifying and resolving issues within various components of critical business systems. Your role will involve providing dynamic service and acting as a software detective to ensure the smooth functioning of systems. This includes triaging bugs, escalating tickets with comprehensive information, responding to alerts, and initiating On-Call when necessary, all while maintaining clear and effective communication.
Working alongside stakeholders including Traders, Developers, DevOps, and SRE teams.
Provide technical support for critical business systems, ensuring timely identification and resolution of issues.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to maintain seamless system functionality.
Conduct root cause analysis to identify and address underlying issues and implement preventive measures to avoid future occurrences.
Demonstrate a solid understanding of software engineering principles and practices.
Collaborate / Handover with colleagues in Bangalore and Australia (IST & AEDT).
Key Accountabilities / Measures
Provide comprehensive support for global stakeholders.
Drive issues to resolution efficiently and effectively.
Monitor and utilise alerts to promptly address incidents.
Enhance reliability by pushing capabilities forward and innovating for continuous improvement.
Preferred Experience and Knowledge
2-3 years of proven experience in providing technical support for critical business systems.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills, essential for working with global stakeholders.
Extensive knowledge of support principles, including incident and problem management.
Desirable knowledge in server stack and website support.
Extensive experience in issue debugging, analysis, and resolution.
Required experience and understanding of the following toolsets:
Experience
Elastic / Grafana / Splunk
Prometheus / Loki / Tempo
Understanding
Kubernetes/Docker
Linux / Windows
Solace / Kafka
Postgres
Experience in creating Grafana dashboards, integrating metrics, logs, and traces to provide a proactive approach to error detection.
Testing experience is a definite advantage.
Essential Educational and/or Training Qualifications & Certificates
A tertiary qualification in an Information Technology-related discipline is highly desirable. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kindred People AB
(org.nr 556594-1621)
Regeringsgatan 25 9TR (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10023284