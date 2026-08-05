Logistics Engineer Packaging & Production
Avaron AB / Teknikjobb / Västerås Visa alla teknikjobb i Västerås
2026-08-05
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Västerås
, Hallstahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Sala
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a global industrial environment where packaging engineering, production development and logistics all play a key role in improving performance across the supply chain. In this role, you will help shape sustainable and cost-efficient packaging solutions while improving material flows, supporting production needs and making sure packaging standards and regulations are met.
You will work closely with teams across production, logistics, supply chain and engineering, giving you a broad interface and real influence on how packaging and flow-related improvements are designed and implemented. The role also includes technical ownership in projects, where you will coordinate stakeholders, support installations and contribute to new product and production setups. It is a strong opportunity for you if you enjoy combining analytical improvement work with hands-on project responsibility in a complex industrial setting.
Job DescriptionYou will develop, evaluate and implement packaging solutions that balance business needs, product protection, sustainability and cost.
You will analyze inbound packaging flows and identify improvement opportunities together with supply chain and logistics teams.
You will select packaging materials based on quality, sustainability and cost efficiency.
You will collect, analyze and document packaging-related data to support continuous improvements and better decision-making.
You will design packaging solutions that protect products during transportation, storage and handling.
You will help develop and maintain packaging standards, procedures and best practices.
You will drive initiatives that improve packaging efficiency and reduce packaging-related costs.
You will take technical ownership in assigned project deliveries and ensure high-quality execution within your area.
You will coordinate technical activities with internal stakeholders, suppliers and contractors.
You will support the setup of efficient material flows for new products and production processes.
RequirementsBachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Logistics, Industrial Engineering or a related field.
Experience working with packaging engineering, logistics engineering or production engineering.
Good understanding of packaging materials, packaging optimization and material flow.
Experience with packaging regulations.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to identify improvement opportunities using data.
Experience working in cross-functional projects.
Strong communication skills in English.
Nice to haveExperience from manufacturing or industrial production environments.
Experience leading technical projects or work packages.
Knowledge of Lean Manufacturing or Continuous Improvement methodologies.
Experience collaborating with suppliers and external contractors.
Understanding of production logistics and supply chain processes.
Experience with Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8174275-2132407". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
10023274