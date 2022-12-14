Engineering support
2022-12-14
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
As Engineering Support, you will be part of a department where we connect engineering skills, competence, and knowledge to actual high voltage equipment. In which we are responsible to make requirement specifications for high voltage main circuit equipment and secure the high quality of deliveries from the sketch to the energization of equipment at sites.
Your responsibilities
As engineering support, you will be assisting engineering processes in project deliveries
Handling various processes and its documentations
Your responsibility includes to maintain research performance in documentations and creating presentations
You will be working on protocol writings.
As team member, you will work in a global team, technically collaborate with colleagues.
Living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Required basic understanding of engineering
Ability to work well in a team and deliver towards common goals, with attention to details, accuracy.
It is important that you have a strong interest in computer operation and a willingness to share your knowledge.
Adding your great interpersonal skills such time management, organizational skills along with good communication
Proficiency in English, both verbal and written is required.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 15 of January! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager - Arash Mazaheri, arash.mazaheri@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, + 46 107 38 29 86; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Hanna Kontsu, hanna.kontsu@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
