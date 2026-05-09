Teacher of Philosophy, English and Theory of Knowledge
Sigtuna Skolstiftelse / Gymnasielärarjobb / Sigtuna Visa alla gymnasielärarjobb i Sigtuna
2026-05-09
, Österåker
, Håbo
, Upplands-Bro
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sigtuna Skolstiftelse i Sigtuna
Would you like to inspire young people in their learning and development in a unique and international school environment? This is a role where you will have an opportunity to influence your students' language development and contribute to their future.
At Sigtunaskolan Humanistiska Läroverket you will become part of a unique school environment, where young people from all over the world study and develop together. Here, the work is not only about teaching, but also building rapport, creating commitment and sparking curiosity for language and culture. As a teacher, you are close to the students in their everyday life where you contribute to their academic development as well as their personal growth.
SSHL is a boarding school, with roots from the 1920s, which today has about 550 students from over 30 different countries. We offer Swedish and international education, including the Swedish high school and the IB programmes. Our ambition is to continuously work with our students' best interests in mind.
1 plats(er). Publiceringsdatum2026-05-09Arbetsuppgifter
We are now looking for a certified teacher of philosophy, English and Theory of Knowledge in the IB Programme, for a substitute position during the autumn term of 2026. The substitute position covers 80%. The requirements for this position involve teaching in English and you will be working closely with students, colleagues and the school management in a dynamic and international environment.
In your role as a teacher you will be responsible for the planning, implementation and follow-up of your teaching. You will also actively work to develop your teaching in collaboration with colleagues and contribute to a stimulating learning environment.Kvalifikationer
We are looking for someone who:
is a certified teacher in philosophy & English
can easily build a trusting rapport with young people and colleagues
is organised and flexible with good planning skills
has a solution-oriented approach and good judgment
is genuinely interested in teaching and student development
enjoys working in an international and dynamic environment
Qualifications:
teaching certificate for philosophy /English or equivalent qualifications
experience in teaching in the IB Diploma Programme
very good communication skills in English and Swedish are desirable
experience of an international environment is advantageous
Anställningsform: Tidsbegränsad anställning.
We are offering
A meaningful role in an international environment, where you will have an opportunity to influence students learning and development, while becoming a member of a committed and supportive team of colleagues
Your personal suitability for this position will be of great importance and before employment an approved extract from the criminal record is required. During the application period interviews will continuously take place.
Application
The application deadline is 29 May, 2026 and the start date will be in August 2026.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact:
Kerry Browning, Principal, +46 8-592 571 00, kerry.browning@sshl.se
or
Alexandra Koumi, Vice principal, alexandra.koumi@sshl.se
Union representative: Björn Nordgren, Sveriges lärare, bjorn.nordgren@sshl.se
Please visit our website: sshl.se
Prior to the recruitment process, we have taken recruitment channels and marketing into consideration. We therefore wish to decline any contacts with media sales representatives, recruitment sites or similar agents. Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9901655