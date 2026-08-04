Engineering Manager-Integration Services
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Sociala jobb / Stockholm Visa alla sociala jobb i Stockholm
2026-08-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Job Description
The Engineering Manager (EM) is accountable for technical execution, delivery quality, and operational excellence for a defined product or service. The role partners with Product Managers in product contexts and owns delivery and roadmap in service contexts. The EM combines delivery accountability with people leadership and has the mandate to make technical decisions aligned with strategy.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As an Engineering Manager for Integration Services, you will lead the delivery, evolution, and operations of enterprise integration platforms such as Workato and MFT. You will be responsible for driving platform strategy, delivery excellence, vendor collaboration, budget planning, and people leadership across a global environment.
You will manage cross-functional initiatives, ensure scalable and secure integrations, and lead a team of engineers and consultants to support business growth and operational stability.
You will:
Lead and manage integration platform deliveries across the organization.
Own the roadmap and future vision for enterprise integration platforms including Workato, MFT and related middleware technologies.
Ensure stable, scalable, and secure integration services aligned with business and technology goals.
Manage and develop engineering teams with full staff responsibility, including coaching, performance management, hiring, onboarding and competence development.
Collaborate closely with stakeholders across Business, Architecture, Security, Infrastructure, and Engineering teams.
Lead external vendors and consulting partners, ensuring quality delivery, performance, and cost efficiency.
Manage budget forecasting, financial follow-up, license planning and cost optimization for platform services and vendors.
Identify and mitigate risks, dependencies, and operational challenges to ensure smooth delivery and platform stability.
Drive continuous improvement, automation, observability, and operational excellence within the platform area.
Support strategic planning and future platform capabilities in alignment with enterprise architecture and business needs.
Track KPIs, delivery outcomes, and platform performance to continuously improve efficiency and reliability.
WHO YOU WORK WITH
You will collaborate across a global, cross-functional network to drive integration excellence, working closely with Engineering Managers and platform teams across Integration and the wider Tech organization. You will partner with Enterprise Architecture, Security, Infrastructure, and Product Data teams to ensure aligned, secure, and scalable solutions, while engaging with business stakeholders across H&M brands and functions. In addition, you will work with external vendors and consultants delivering platform services, lead your own team of engineers and integration experts, and contribute alongside senior stakeholders to strategy, prioritization, and investment decisions.
WHO YOU ARE
You are a value-driven leader who combines technical understanding with strong people leadership:
Proven leader with experience managing engineering teams in complex, global environments
Strong understanding of integration platforms, middleware or enterprise systems (e.g. Workato, MFT or similar)
Good foundation in Azure cloud services and modern integration architectures to support technical decision-making and effectively lead engineering team.
Strong understanding of agile ways of working, including continuous improvement practices
Structured and delivery-focused, with a track record of driving stable and scalable solutions
Able to balance technical trade-offs with business priorities to deliver value
Analytical mindset, using data and insights to inform decisions and improve outcomes
Confident navigating complexity and ambiguity in a fast-changing environment
Knowledge of security, compliance and regulatory requirements within engineering practices
Understanding of monitoring, incident management and SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) practices
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills across technical and business audiences
Experience working with vendors, budgets and cost optimization
Passionate about coaching and developing people to grow and perform at their best
Proactive and solution-oriented, with a mindset focused on continuous improvement
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
Staff discount card: Usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online.
H&M Incentive Program (HIP): Included in our HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
Competitive pensions: Collective Agreement and ITP pensions competitive to the Swedish market.
Generous vacation: 30 days' vacation, health care allowance, and good work-life balance.
Additional perks: Discounts from Benify.
Innovative Environment: Work with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.
Global Impact: Be part of a team that influences users worldwide.
Professional Growth: Endless opportunities to learn and develop your skills.
Collaborative Culture: Join a motivated team that values collaboration and excellence.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to the agreement. The role is a hybrid position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
111 23 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
10020891