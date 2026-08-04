Security Specialist - Asset Protection
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Stockholm
2026-08-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Job Description
Are you passionate about security technology and creating scalable solutions in a global organization? We're looking for a Security Specialist for Asset Protection Systems to join Group Security and help shape, develop and future-proof the physical security systems that look after our people, assets and operations across H&M Group.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As Security Specialist within Group Security, you will act as a subject-matter expert responsible for Asset Protection Systems across H&M Group. In this role, you will help ensure that our physical security solutions, including CCTV, access control, intrusion alarms, EAS and safes, are secure, reliable and fit for the future.
Working closely with Asset Protection Responsible across our sales markets, as well as internal stakeholders and technology partners, you will provide technical expertise, maintain global standards and drive continuous improvement of our security systems. You will play a key role in connecting global strategy with local execution, helping create a consistent and scalable approach to security technology across H&M Group.
Key responsibilities include:
Acting as a the subject matter expert for Asset Protection Systems, including CCTV, Access Control, intrusion alarm, EAS and safes.
Developing, maintaining and continuously improving global frameworks, standards, documentation and guidelines for physical security systems
Monitoring the performance, quality and reliability of Asset Protection Systems and supporting continuous improvement initiatives
Owning and developing the global Asset Protection Device Register and asset mapping structure to ensure accurate and consistent data across markets
Providing technical guidance and support to Asset Protection teams globally
Creating training materials, toolkits and best-practice guidance to build organizational capability
Collaborating with vendors and internal stakeholders to support system lifecycle management and drive enhancements
Using data, insights and KPI's to identify trends, risks and opportunities for continuous improvements
Evaluating emerging technologies and industry developments to help shape future Asset Protection System strategies and standards
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will report to the Global Head of Security Operations and work in close collaboration with colleagues across Group Security, Central Security functions, Business Units, and regional security teams. The role involves frequent interaction with senior stakeholders, subject-matter experts, and cross-functional partners in a global, matrix organization to drive alignment, share knowledge, and support consistent implementation across markets.
WHO YOU ARE
You are an analytical and trusted security professional with experience working with physical security systems and technologies. You enjoy creating clarity through strong documentations, standards and processes, and can translate technical concepts into practical guidance for a broad range of stakeholders. You are comfortable influencing without direct authority, enjoy working across cultures and functions, and are motivated by enabling others to succeed. You combine strategic thinking with attention to detail and have a continuous improvement mindset.
We are looking for people with...
A Bachelor's degree in Security Management, Risk Management, Business Administration, Engineering, or related field.
At least 4 years of experience working with physical security systems, security technology, asset protection, or related security service areas.
Professional certifications relevant to the security service area are considered an advantage.
Good knowledge of CCTV/VMS, Access Control, Intrusion Alarm systems, EAS, or other physical security solutions.
Experience with system lifecycle management, including installation, maintenance, upgrades, and end-of-life planning.
Experience maintaining technical documentation, standards, asset registers, or similar structured records.
Experience working with vendors, technical support and troubleshooting processes
Experience working in a global, multi-site and/or matrix organization.
Proficient in Microsoft Office 365 suite, particularly Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint and Teams
Familiarity with cloud-based security platforms such as Verkada, Genetec, Lenel or similar solutions is an advantage.
Advanced data analysis skills, including KPI monitoring and reporting.
Deep technical or functional expertise within the assigned security service area.
And people who are...
Structured and organized, with the ability to manage multiple workstreams, systems and documentation processes.
Curious about technology and motivated by identifying better, smarter ways of working
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and advisory skills.
Ability to influence and guide stakeholders without direct authority.
Clear communicators with the ability to translate technical information into practical guidance for non-technical audiences.
High integrity, professionalism, and attention to detail.
Comfortable working in matrix organizations with multiple stakeholders.
Willingness to travel occasionally as part of the role.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is a full-time permanent position based at our Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden. This role reports to the Global Head of Security Operations and will in addition to this, have operational reporting responsibility to the Global Asset Protection Manager for day-to-day activities.
If you feel that your experience, skills and interests align with this opportunity, please submit your application at your earliest convenience as we will review applications on a rolling basis.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
111 23 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
10020882