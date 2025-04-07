Engineering Manager D2C Webstore
AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
We are looking for a highly skilled Engineering Manager to lead the Webstore E-commerce team, driving the development and optimisation of our digital commerce platforms. This role requires a strong full-stack technology background across both CMS and E-commerce technologies, ensuring scalable, high-performance solutions that enhance customer experience and business growth.
As an Engineering Manager, you will be responsible for team leadership, technical excellence, vendor management, and driving best practices in the software development lifecycle (SDLC). You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including product managers, Product owners, and external partners, to deliver high-quality, resilient, and innovative e-commerce solutions.
You should be able to thrive in a composable enterprise landscape, embracing modular architecture principles, driving the adoption of the latest technological advancements in the Customer Experience (CX) domain, and ensuring that our platforms remain agile and future-proof.
You will be reporting to the Senior Engineering Manager Sales for D2C.
What you'll do:
Leadership & Team Management
Plan headcount and hire for the required technical competencies, ensuring strong expertise in E-commerce platforms with a good understanding of CMS.
Own the budget and forecasting for the Webstore e-commerce engineering function.
Oversee team planning, balancing horizontal technical responsibilities (platform, coding practices, SDLC improvements) and vertical product delivery.
Foster a strong engineering culture through team meetings, communities of practice, career planning, and regular 1:1s.
Drive team productivity and optimise resource utilization, ensuring continuous improvement in SDLC through test & release automation and observability.
Manage and collaborate with software vendors of the platforms under your scope.
Partner with delivery partners to ensure successful project execution.
Drive the adoption of emerging technologies in the CX domain, leveraging best practices in a composable enterprise environment.
Technical Ownership & Execution:
Own and drive technical decisions across both CMS and E-commerce platforms within the Webstore domain.
Provide hands-on coding and configuration support as needed, ensuring best practices and code quality.
Identify, prioritise, and execute technology enablers, including platform upgrades, tenant architecture design, and feature enablers.
Actively lead the execution of the product roadmap and delivery, working closely with Product Managers to align business and technology goals.
Own and maintain the architecture and technical design, ensuring scalability, security, and maintainability of the Webstore E-commerce platforms.
Jointly responsible with the Product Manager for managing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), balancing innovation with operational efficiency.
Champion composable commerce principles, ensuring modular and API-first approaches that improve flexibility, scalability, and interoperability.
Qualifications & Experience
Proven experience as an Engineering Manager or Technical Lead in e-commerce, with deep expertise in e-commerce applications and platforms.
Strong full-stack development background, with expertise in both frontend (React, Vue.js, etc.) and backend (Node.js, Java, .NET, etc.) technologies.
Extensive knowledge and hands-on experience with CMS applications (e.g. Optimizely) and a strong understanding of their role in modern e-commerce ecosystems.
In-depth experience with microservices architecture, API-first strategies, and composable enterprise principles, including MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, Headless) architectures.
Strong experience in cloud-native development and infrastructure (AWS, Azure, or GCP).
Expertise in CI/CD, test automation, observability, and DevOps practices to drive engineering efficiency and product stability.
Experience in vendor and partner management, ensuring seamless collaboration with software and platform providers.
Excellent communication and leadership skills, with the ability to bridge engineering and business stakeholders effectively.
Passionate about Customer Experience (CX) technology and driving innovation in digital commerce to enhance user engagement and business impact.
Who you are:
Bachelor's or higher degree in computer science, engineering, or a related field.
7+ years of experience in e-commerce engineering, overseeing technical teams and driving software development in a direct-to-consumer (D2C) environment.
Proven expertise in E-commerce platforms and CMS solutions (e.g., Optimizely), with a strong understanding of their integration within modern digital commerce ecosystems.
Deep technical background in full-stack development, with proficiency in frontend frameworks (React, Vue.js, Angular) and backend technologies (Node.js, Java, .NET, or equivalent).
Strong knowledge of microservices architecture, API-first design, and composable commerce principles (MACH architecture - Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, Headless).
Hands-on experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, or GCP), including infrastructure management, scalability, and cost optimization.
Strong DevOps, CI/CD, and test automation experience, ensuring high code quality, observability, and efficient software releases.
Demonstrated ability to lead teams in agile, cross-functional, and globally distributed environments, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement.
Vendor and partner management experience, with the ability to assess, negotiate, and manage relationships with software and service providers.
A strong business and product mindset, with the ability to translate technical challenges into business opportunities and align engineering efforts with strategic objectives.
Passion for Customer Experience (CX) technologies, continuously exploring emerging trends in digital commerce, personalization, and user engagement.
Fluent English
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at the Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden)
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Find out more on: ElectroluxGroup: https://www.linkedin.com/company/electrolux/life/lifeatelectrolux Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux Appliances AB (org nr 556222-8683) Jobbnummer
9271037