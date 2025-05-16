Engineering Manager
MAJORITY is a groundbreaking all-in-one digital financial service app that includes an FDIC-insured account, Visa® Prepaid card, money remittance, and international calling. We are built for migrants, by migrants. Global migration is a 21st-century reality. Whether people are following their dreams, love or new experiences, more and more of us are leaning towards new environments. Our purpose at MAJORITY is to empower the amazing, the brave, and the talented and help them achieve all of their ambitions. We believe that everyone deserves the same opportunity to succeed. Our mission is to provide migrants the tools to thrive in their new country. We are a diverse group of people from over 40 different countries that come together every day and we're looking for others driven by the same desire to create meaningful products that bridge cultural and geographic distances.
MAJORITY is looking for a backend Engineering Manager. You will be part of creating and driving the engineering culture, mentoring and growing the team, evolving our software development process and building and maintaining our backend systems.
This role is critical to the success of Majority Tech and the whole organisation. The position is varied and challenging and will require a broad range of technical, interpersonal and leadership skills. This is a great opportunity to make an impact and take on significant responsibility.
About MAJORITY Backend
We're a diverse bunch of skilled software developers with a passion for technical excellence. We strive to create innovative solutions to the many varied business problems that we are presented with. Our business is growing fast and therefore so is our need to continually scale the system to meet the growing number of users and transactions.
We have a modern technical platform that employs a microservice architecture and supports frequent deployments
The system is fully in C#, built on a solid foundation of base functionality like observability, DI, messaging etc.
We have a high pace of development, shipping major new features frequently.
We have leadership who understands and prioritizes technical work.
We work in a domain (fintech) where correctness matters. We have very high uptime and correctness requirements. No payments should fail, and no cent can be lost!
Key Responsibilities
Lead a group of backend engineers in a cross-functional Product Area team
Collaborate with product and other engineering disciplines to make sure the right things get done at the right time
Help drive our engineering culture and evolve our development process
Play a key role in helping us continue to attract, develop and retain great engineering talent
Facilitate technical decision-making
Qualifications:
Significant experience working with modern development practices
Proven track record of building and running high-performance teams
Solid experience in software development and still enjoy coding
Experience operating transactions intensive systems running 24/7
Experience with public cloud providers with a cloud native and automation-first approach
Personal Skills
Great social and communication skills
Positive and inspirational approach
Always striving for continuous improvements
Strong leadership skills coupled with strong collaboration and coordination skills
Solution-oriented mindset with the ability to see the big picture and think strategically
Exceptional ability to learn
Experience or interest in any of the following is a bonus
Development in .NET
Microservice architecture
AI-driven development and AI in general
Blockchain development, especially relating to stablecoins and cross-border payments Så ansöker du
