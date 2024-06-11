Engineering Manager
About us
In 2022, Instabee was founded after combining Budbee and Instabox - two leading last-mile delivery companies with three consumer-facing brands: Budbee, Instabox, and Porterbuddy. Instabee serves millions of consumers across Europe with convenient deliveries and is on track to become the leading European e-commerce enabler. Always with the consumer at heart.
We're fast, both in terms of parcel delivery and when it comes to growing our business. So far our journey has taken us from Sweden to the rest of Scandinavia and parts of continental Europe, but we have no plans on stopping anytime soon. As we continue to expand, the complexity of Instabee grows in parallel. With that in mind, we're now looking for an Engineering Manager to help us on the journey ahead.
What you'll be doing
As an Engineering Manager, you'll manage two to three self-organizing teams, supporting them in the continuous improvement of how they achieve their goals - both on a team level as well as on an individual basis. You'll work alongside peers who'll have the same goal as you, which is the continued improvement and efficiency of our engineering department. You'll facilitate growth and learning, this may require you to adopt a very hands-on approach but equally important; is to get out of the way when needed.
Your tasks will include, but not be limited to:
Establish or improve ways of working and new processes.
Build, lead and grow our engineering teams
Developing smooth onboarding and training for the members of your teams.
Supporting the teams in cross-team collaboration and communication.
Coaching teams and individuals on how to improve impact and delivery across the domain with a focus on stakeholder management and communication.
Proactively identifying problems and working to resolve them in the fast-paced environment Instabee provides.
Continue to build on the great culture of dedication, collaboration, and caring for each other, while having fun!
What we're looking forIn order to be successful in this role, we believe that you have 1-2 years of experience working with leadership, and developing teams in agile and high-paced environments. We are looking for someone eager to take on the next challenge and are seeking opportunities to further develop their leadership skills. You aim to concentrate on collaborating with your teams and advancing as an Engineering Manager over the next few years, with the guidance and support of senior leaders.
What motivates you is people's growth, the end goal and to really deliver business value efficiently.
You might have started your career as a developer yourself, before moving into architectural and/or organizational leadership.
Worked in a fast-growing company organization with high levels of ambiguity and flat hierarchy structures.
The ability to provide constructive feedback, problem-solving and analytical skills, not to mention collaboration.
When we call your references they'll tell us about your ability to motivate those around you intrinsically, communicate effectively and always keep the end goal in sight. They will highlight your capability to look at the big picture while being able to zoom in on the details that will allow you to reach your goals.
What you'll get
The chance to be part of something truly amazing and fun. In this role, you'll have a tangible impact on the way that our products are developed and the freedom to try new things and ways of working with your teams. You'll work closely with our other Engineering Managers and Staff Engineers who are all passionate about building and improving our products. We can promise you that you will be challenged, pushed to develop your skill set, and have the opportunity to work with dedicated, smart, and humble people.
Of course, we have all the necessary and standard benefits in place, but in addition to this, we can also offer:
Sky-High Office: Modern and newly renovated with a 360-degree view around Stockholm. Puppy Friendly: Bring your dog to work - we've got a whole floor for our furry friends! Rooftop Fridays: Chill out at our Friday rooftop bar with the best views in town Wednesdays Tech Breakfasts: Fuel your midweek with tech talks and tasty bites. Tech Demos: Dive into the latest innovations with our regular tech showcases. Modern Tech Stack: Work with cutting-edge technology every day. Fun & Games: Ping pong, Shuffleboard, Foosball, and even a Karaoke Room for your leisure time. Flexible Hours: Hybrid setup with working hours that adapt to your lifestyle.
Diversity and inclusion are very important to us and we are committed to creating an inclusive work environment. We want to be a workplace where everyone's perspectives and opinions are valued, and we are dedicated to creating opportunities for all employees to thrive and reach their full potential.
This recruitment process consists of background checks via Verifiera as a review of previous public criminal records. The result is public information that is handled confidentially. This is mandatory for all recruitment processes at Instabee (Instabox/Budbee) in Sweden.
