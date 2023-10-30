Engineering Manager
We're currently looking for an Engineering Manager and leader to join us and help us develop our product organization and make our product even more appealing to our more than 200 million users. This role will be based in our Stockholm office.
The role
As an Engineering Manager, you will be responsible for people, tech, delivery, and strategy. As a people leader, you will take care of the well-being and personal development of members of an engineering team (embedding in a team). In collaboration with your product and design peers you are also accountable for the team delivering, enabling team empowerment, productive and sustainable ways-of-working, and long-term business value. You are also accountable for ensuring a team and its stakeholders can depend on high-quality technical work.
You will be part of Product Area and work towards its objectives and mission. ( W have 3 areas: Core, Commercial and Tech Foundation) With your colleagues in engineering leadership you will work towards building a world class engineering organisation, working on things like Engineering onboarding, Ways of working and processes, Operational efficiency, Area tech and engineering strategy. As part of the extended leadership team in the product department, you will also be involved in Recruitment and Staffing, Craft Tech reputation & Employer Branding and Craft culture work.
We are spokespeople for modern, agile, collaborative, and pragmatic software development methods. We always strive to improve our development culture and it would be great if you want to contribute to this journey.
Skills and Requirements:
As you will be managing software engineers you must have a big interest in software development and be able to comfortably facilitate architectural discussions, to be able to help them make sound technical decisions.
You will need great collaboration skills as you will be working with many different functions and people. You will manage some of these people and therefore you need experience from line management. Managing people also means you will be responsible for their careers and therefore must have a big interest in coaching & supporting people in their personal and professional development.
All of this takes place in a modern fast-moving product-led growth company. Therefore you must desire to work in a fast-paced environment where change is the only constant. A good delivery mindset and experience with agile frameworks will help you a lot in this role.
