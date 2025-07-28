Engineering Manager - Client Collaboration Platform
Telavox AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-07-28
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Telavox AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Halmstad
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Join Telavox as an Engineering Manager - Client Collaboration Platform
Are you a passionate technical leader who thrives on growing people, building high-performing teams, and driving technical excellence for the dynamic B2B market? At Telavox, we're strengthening our Collaboration Team and looking for an Engineering Manager ready to inspire, guide, and help shape the future of our customer-facing collaboration platform. In this role, you'll combine strategic leadership with deep technical understanding to create an environment where engineers thrive and users experience Telavox's rich and innovative communication and collaboration capabilities. If you love working with people, leading through change, and empowering teams to build outstanding software, this is your opportunity!
About the job
As an Engineering Manager at Telavox, you'll play a key role in leading and evolving our Client Collaboration Platform Team. You'll be responsible for developing individuals, scaling team impact, and aligning engineering with business goals, while fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, continuous improvement, and fun.
You'll work closely with engineers, product managers, designers, and other leaders to bring your vision to life, leveraging your technical expertise in coaching discussions, architectural planning, strategic decision-making, and delivering value to customers.
Your day-to-day work may include:
Coaching and mentoring team members to support growth, motivation, and well-being.
Facilitating team rituals, fostering psychological safety, and driving cross-functional collaboration.
Supporting the team in delivering scalable, high-quality solutions using React, Tailwind, and Typescript in the front end and leveraging Java Spring Boot services in the backend
Advocating for best practices in software development, architecture, and DevOps
Partnering with Product to align roadmaps and define priorities, enabling your team to deliver intuitive and scalable customer experiences
Being a valued member of the Collaboration Leadership Team, working closely with Engineering Manager colleagues and the Collaboration Engineering Director to shape the strategy and culture that delivers value for Telavox and our customers
Leading hiring efforts that strengthen Telavox's already strong engineering culture
About you
You have a deep/good understanding of the B2B software landscape, recognizing the unique needs and challenges businesses face in adopting and integrating communication and collaboration tools. You possess a strategic mindset regarding platform development, understanding how a robust, extensible web application serves as a critical driver for B2B market penetration. You are an experienced leader with a strong technical foundation and a passion for helping others succeed. You've led engineering teams through growth, change, and modernization efforts, and know how to balance people, process, and technology. You care deeply about culture, communication, and continuous improvement, and you recognize that great teams produce exceptional software. You may have a background as a Senior or Lead Engineer, and you're comfortable diving into technical conversations when needed, but your true strength lies in enabling others to shine.
Key skills and experience we're looking for:
Proven experience as an Engineering Manager, Team Lead, or similar leadership role
Strong understanding of client technologies like React, Tailwind, and Typescript, as well as experience with Java, Spring Boot, and microservices
Experience building and scaling high-performing engineering teams
Excellent people skills-motivating, mentoring, and coaching diverse individuals
Ability to align technical execution with business goals and product vision
Passion for creating a healthy, inclusive, and collaborative team culture
Good-to-have skills:
Familiarity with communication and collaboration solutions (softphones, chat messaging, file sharing, and/or video)
Hands-on experience with Kubernetes, Hyperscalers/Cloud-based services, gRPC, or event-driven architectures
Even better if you leverage AI for enhanced productivity and innovation! Your ability to combine empathetic leadership with technical insight makes you a perfect fit for this role. At Telavox, you'll be empowered to build a strong team, shape our collaboration platform, and have a lot of fun along the way!
Join us at Telavox
Since Telavox's journey started in 2002, we have strengthened our position as the leading forward-thinking communication platform for businesses. As a digital mobile operator, we develop and own our all-in-one communication platform, which integrates telephony, PBX, messaging, meetings, and contact centers, giving businesses a smarter way to connect. Today, we're a thriving company with 1.9 billion SEK in revenue and 500+ Telavoxers across nine countries. We embrace AI and automation to push the boundaries of business communication. We offer flexible work options and adaptable hours, giving you the freedom to balance life and career while staying connected to our vibrant Telavox culture.
How to apply! At Telavox, we don't focus on fitting in; we focus on making room for everyone. A quick heads-up: It's vacation time, so things are moving a little slower than usual. We're still reviewing applications and will get back to you in the middle of August. Thank you so much for your patience!
Learn more about what we do! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telavox AB
(org.nr 556600-7786), https://telavox.com/ Arbetsplats
Telavox Kontakt
Ami Faraguna ann-marie.faraguna@telavox.com Jobbnummer
9438884