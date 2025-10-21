Engineering Manager - AI Voice
Telavox AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-10-21
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Telavox AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Halmstad
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Join Telavox as an Engineering Manager - AI Voice
Are you a strategic engineering leader who thrives on building innovative AI products? At Telavox, we are transforming Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) across Europe and investing heavily in AI. We are looking for an Engineering Manager to lead our AI Voice Agent team and help deliver seamless, automated, high-quality customer interactions for Operators and small-to-medium businesses (SoHo/SME).
This role will be based either at our new HQ in Malmö or in Stockholm. We combine the reliability of telecom with the agility of SaaS, and we're growing fast across Europe. Our Engineering Managers do more than oversee code; they define technical strategy, shape architecture, mentor teams, and ensure solutions deliver measurable business impact.
About the job
As Engineering Manager for AI Voice, you will own the technical roadmap and delivery of our AI Voice Agent product. You will ensure the platform is scalable, reliable, and capable of supporting both internal and Operator-facing deployments. Working closely with Product, UX, and Commercial teams, you will translate business needs into technical solutions while leading, coaching, and scaling a high-performing engineering team.
Your day-to-day work may include:
Defining and executing the technical strategy and roadmap for AI Voice Agents, focusing on high-quality automated interactions
Overseeing platform architecture to ensure scalability, reliability, and cost-efficiency
Proactively identifying technical risks and driving innovation to integrate continuously evolving AI technologies
Establishing DevOps best practices, including automated testing, deployment pipelines, and performance monitoring
Collaborating on data strategy for training, evaluation, and continuous improvement of AI Voice performance
Managing, mentoring, and growing a team of engineers across Fullstack, DevOps/SRE, Voice AI, and prompt engineering
Ensuring efficient sprint execution and timely delivery of features, including self-service MVPs
Aligning technical efforts with product, UX, and commercial priorities, and designing AI Voice Agents for wholesalability
About you
You are a hands-on, strategic engineering leader who thrives on building scalable, high-quality AI products. You can translate complex technical challenges into actionable plans, mentor engineers, and align teams around shared goals
Key skills and experience we're looking for:
5+ years leading software or AI/ML engineering teams, including hiring, performance management, and career development
Strong system architecture experience building high-scale, highly available services
Proficiency in software engineering best practices, including Java programming and API design
Exceptional communication skills and ability to translate technical concepts into business strategy
Experience with cloud infrastructure, containerization, and DevOps practices
Deep AI/ML expertise, including NLP, STT/TTS, and Conversational AI (preferred)
Familiarity with UCaaS, telephony protocols (SIP, WebRTC), B2B/Operator solutions, and ethical AI practices is a plus
You are proactive, structured, and ready to lead a team that turns AI innovation into impactful, real-world solutions for Telavox and its customers.
Join us at Telavox
Since Telavox's journey started in 2002, we have strengthened our position as the leading forward-thinking communication platform for businesses. As a digital mobile operator, we develop and own our all-in-one communication platform, which integrates telephony, PBX, messaging, meetings, and contact centers, giving businesses a smarter way to connect. Today, we're a thriving company with 1.9 billion SEK in revenue and 500+ Telavoxers across nine countries. We embrace AI and automation to push the boundaries of business communication. We offer flexible work options and adaptable hours, giving you the freedom to balance life and career while staying connected to our vibrant Telavox culture.
How to apply! At Telavox, we don't focus on fitting in; we focus on making room for everyone. We're always on the lookout for great talent, so applications are reviewed continuously. If you're ready to be part of an innovative, AI-driven telecom company, apply today with your CV and cover letter in English.
For any questions, feel free to reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner Ami Faraguna at ann-marie.faraguna@telavox.com
Learn more about what we do! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telavox AB
(org.nr 556600-7786), https://telavox.com/ Arbetsplats
Telavox Kontakt
Ami Faraguna ann-marie.faraguna@telavox.com Jobbnummer
9568057