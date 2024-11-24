Engineering Graduate Program -Electrical Hardware Engineer
Work with the latest technologies to shape tomorrow's society
Imagine yourself working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in the transport and infrastructure industry, developing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable transport solutions that will change the future of society.
We are passionate about what we do, we aim for high performance and thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 colleagues united around the world by a culture of care, empowerment, and inclusiveness, where each one of us can give our very best.
Are you ready to join the Engineering Graduate program?
The Engineering Graduate Program at Volvo Group Trucks Technology is a global 12-month program where you are offered the perfect mix of on-the-job learning and diverse training modules. You will get the chance to use your technical and creative engineering skills while gaining valuable experience working with real products on real business challenges.
Besides your manager, who will guide and support you in your daily job, you will have a supportive network of peer graduates, colleagues across the globe and senior leaders to help you excel. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you.
How you will make an impact
As an Electrical Hardware Engineer, you will be part of the ED Components Team within Electromobility, consisting of 10 engineers specializing in hardware electrical distribution components. These components, essential to our high-voltage system, include fuses, contactors, sensors, resistors, high-voltage connectors, and cables used in Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). Working with these components involves cross-functional collaboration with teams across Volvo Group and stakeholders to ensure they meet system requirements and align with the overall product vision.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Collaborating with component owners, suppliers, and stakeholders to develop electrical hardware components.
* Gathering technical requirements and translating them into specific component requirements, while keeping technical documents updated.
* Ensuring seamless integration of components within the system and sub-systems, meeting all project requirements and deadlines.
* Driving the verification process by following up on test results and ensuring all necessary tests are conducted, both internally and with suppliers.
* Focusing on continuous improvement and maintaining high-quality standards for all components.
* By joining our team, you will have the chance to work with cutting-edge technology and contribute to the advancement of Electromobility.
Who are you?
As a person, you are service-minded, communicative, and proactive. Your analytical thinking and creative, solution-oriented mindset help you tackle challenges with innovative solutions. You are eager to learn and expand your knowledge. To succeed in this position, you are a pragmatic team player who enjoys developing Electrical Hardware components with a customer-focused approach. You take accountability and responsibility for your tasks with a positive attitude.
We therefore believe that you have:
A master's degree in electrical or mechanical engineering, electronics or similar. * Basic knowledge of Electrical Engineering (e.g., current and voltage flows).
* Good understanding of product development.
* Good understanding and knowledge of electrical hardware.
* Good understanding of delivering towards a timeline while keeping the product quality secured.
It is considered meritorious if you have knowledge in product development particularly in the automotive field, gained through courses or similar experiences. Additionally, having worked on projects or thesis work during your studies related to automotive product development or similar areas is highly valued.
To qualify for the Engineering Graduate program, you must have completed a bachelor's or a master's degree prior to the start of the program but not more than 18 months ago. You should not have more than two years' full-time working experience prior to starting. You also need to be fluent in English, both written and verbal.
What's in it for you?
Our Engineering Graduate Program starts in August 2025, and you will be offered a permanent position at Volvo Group Trucks Technology with placement in Sweden, Gothenburg. These are some of the benefits of joining our program:
* An opportunity to work with the latest technology
* An exciting and global working environment with experienced colleagues
* Possibility to gain international experience through a short-term assignment abroad
* A competitive salary and permanent position from day one
* A variety of workshops and seminars designed to help you grow into your future career at Volvo Group
* Possibility to shape your own career with endless career opportunities
* The application process
An email confirmation will be sent as soon as you submit your application. After this, it is still possible to update your personal profile by logging into your account. The hiring team will review your application together with the hiring manager. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted with information about the following steps.
If you have any questions, please contact: Info.Engineering.Graduate.Program@volvo.com
.
