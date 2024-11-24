Engineering Graduate Program - Sensor Fusion Software Developer
Volvo Business Services AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
Work with the latest technologies to shape tomorrow's society
Imagine yourself working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in the transport and infrastructure industry, developing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable transport solutions that will change the future of society. We are passionate about what we do, we aim for high performance and thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 colleagues united around the world by a culture of care, empowerment, and inclusiveness, where each one of us can give our very best.
Are you ready to join the Engineering Graduate program?
The Engineering Graduate Program at Volvo Group Trucks Technology is a global 12-month program where you are offered the perfect mix of on-the-job learning and diverse training modules. You will get the chance to use your technical and creative engineering skills while gaining valuable experience working with real products on real business challenges.
How you'll make an impact
You will be part of the Sensor Fusion Team within Safe and Efficient driving - developing software and solutions for ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). The mission of the team is to provide a unified vehicle environment that can be used by our safety and driver assistance systems. We do this by combining data and detections from different sensors and maps in real-time.
The technology area is going through transformation right now and we want to stay up to date with the state of the art - which includes machine learning, data driven development and centralization of the software components. We are transitioning to C++, so a strong interest in programming is necessary for success in this role.
As a sensor fusion software developer, you will:
* Develop and test sensor fusion algorithms
* Support in integrating the software on an embedded hardware
* Use data to derive insights on how to make the software and product better
* Participate and set requirements on sensor and perception technologies
* Collaborate with internal customers and stakeholders to shape the technology to their needs
Who are you?
As a person, you are driven, curious, and eager to learn. You tackle problems with a pragmatic, solution-oriented mindset and confidently engage in decision-making. You excel at collaboration, building strong networks to achieve your goals, and your communication skills help you express ideas while adapting to others. You are flexible, positive, and focused on results, passionate about making a difference.
You meet the following requirements:
* M.Sc. degree in Engineering Physics, Mathematics, Systems and Controls, Computer Science, Data, Electrical Engineering, or a similar field.
* Good programming knowledge, preferably with experience or interest in C++ or another object-oriented language.
* Proficiency in statistics and mathematics.
* Demonstrated interest and knowledge in machine learning, specifically neural networks and computer vision.
It is meritorious if you have expertise in control systems and automation, particularly with sensor fusion and tracking technologies. A background in software development, along with hands-on experience in data science, analytics, or machine learning, is also a big plus.
To qualify for the Engineering Graduate Program, you've completed a master's degree prior to the start of the program but not more than 18 months ago. You should not have more than two years' full-time working experience prior to starting. You also need to be fluent in English, both written and verbal.
What's in it for you
Our Engineering Graduate Program starts in August 2025, and you will be offered a permanent position at Volvo Group Trucks Technology with placement in Sweden, Gothenburg. These are some of the benefits of joining our program:
* An opportunity to work with the latest technology
* An exciting and global working environment with experienced colleagues
* Possibility to gain international experience through a short-term assignment abroad
* A competitive salary and permanent position from day one
* A variety of workshops and seminars designed to help you grow into your future career at Volvo Group
Possibility to shape your own career with endless career opportunities
The application process
The journey begins! An email confirmation will be sent as soon as you submit your application. After this, it is still possible to update your personal profile by logging into your account. The hiring team will review your application together with the hiring manager. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted with information about the following steps. The last application date is the 27th of November. We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
If you have any questions, please contact: Info.Engineering.Graduate.Program@volvo.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "14633-42999327". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Sandra Hamdi +46739025619 Jobbnummer
9027686