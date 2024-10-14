Engineering Graduate Program - R&D Software Engineer, Test Automation
2024-10-14
Engineering Graduate Program - R&D Software Engineer, Test Automation
Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey that will kick-start your career and empower you to have a real impact in transforming human health worldwide? With a rich heritage dating back hundreds of years, our wealth of technical expertise and talent, a broad and deep portfolio, and exceptional service help researchers and biopharma advance therapeutics at every stage from discovery to delivery. At Cytiva, our mission is to advance and accelerate therapeutics. Our vision is a world in which access to life-changing therapies transforms human health.
We are currently seeking passionate and ambitious talents to join our Engineering Graduate Program in Uppsala, starting January 2025. The Engineering Graduate Program is divided into different engineering profiles. Together with us, you will be at the forefront of enabling our customers in the development, manufacturing, and delivery of transformative medicines to patients. As an Engineering Graduate at Cytiva, you will benefit from:
Strong support to develop and accelerate your technical knowledge and expertise together with a team of young professionals.
Opportunities for cross-functional project work, site visits, and internal training sessions to learn about Cytiva's core technologies and business.
Exposure to a global network of talented colleagues through regular interaction with team members, managers, and project teams.
Growth and development through mentorship from experienced professionals and managers.
Stability from a permanent position at Cytiva.
What we're looking for:
We're looking for ambitious graduate talents who are excited to join us in our quest to advance and accelerate therapeutics. To be eligible for Cytiva's Engineering Graduate Program, we require that you meet the following criteria:
Hold a relevant university degree in engineering, technology, or a related field.
Enthusiastic and eager to learn and grow within the Life Science engineering field.
Strong communication skills in English.
Interactive team player that is comfortable working in project teams collaborating with colleagues to solve problems and find solutions for our customers.
About the role: R&D Software Engineer, Test Automation
As a Software Engineer within Test Automation at Cytiva, you'll work with your own and adjacent software development teams in an agile and dynamic environment. Together with your peers, you will strive to ensure that the software delivered for system testing maintains a consistently high quality through a combination of manual and automated tests. You'll contribute with skills and build your experience in close collaboration with colleagues across the organization. You'll participate and contribute to all parts of the software development life cycle. Eventually, you'll be able to contribute with customer case management.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Early-stage quality assurance through software testing.
Software test automation through design and implementation of automated test cases.
Strategic decision about test cases suitable for manual and automated tests.
Test case coverage and presentation of automated test result.
Development of automated tests template and test support to the development teams.
Manual testing, both at instruments and through simulators.
Test documentation.
Application:
The Engineering Graduate Program will accept applications until the 30th of November. In your application, please include your resume and cover letter. For any questions regarding the specific role, please contact hiring manager Petter Lönnstedt, Sr Manager - Process Instrument Software, petter.lonnstedt@cytiva.com
