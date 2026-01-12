Engineering Design Manager
Stegra AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Stockholm Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Stockholm
2026-01-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra AB i Stockholm
, Boden
eller i hela Sverige
About us:
Stegra is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal, water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn every day, implement the latest technology, and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
What you'll do
Responsibilities:
Following projects throughout critical phases (e.g., construction phase, commissioning, and handover)
Working across various teams at Stegra to ensure projects are resourced efficiently, clarifying roles & responsibilities as well as tracking committed deliverables
Support project as necessary in key supplier and engineering partner selection.
Ensuring sufficient project control in terms of schedule, cost, and safety.
Lead a team of construction engineers, drive the site EPCM team, and technology suppliers to meet company project milestones
Build a collaborative and safety-focused culture on-site
Qualifications
Extensive industry experience, with construction experience in Greenfield/Brownfield megaprojects.
Experience working with major technology suppliers
Experience working with international construction companies.
Understanding of all disciplines of project construction, like Civil, Structural, Piping, and Electrical.
Fluency in English
Specific skills
Track record as project manager, driving complex projects, covering the planning/designing phase as well as the execution phase
Experience in Scandinavian/cold-weather construction conditions is highly sought.
Good Understanding of Heavy lift erections.
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills.
Commercial and contract skills.
Soft skills on Autocad, 3D model, and project planning software.
Personal success factors
Highly execution-oriented
Engineering curiosity
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Has a "can-do' attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management skills
Ability to work well with others in a multi-cultural team environment, as well as independently.Strong coordination Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra AB
(org.nr 559272-3000)
Norra Stationsgatan 93 (visa karta
)
113 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9678894