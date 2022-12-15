Engineer Passionate for Electrification
Hi! Do you want to be part of our technological journey towards electrification. Are you also on the look-out for new and exciting opportunities? Then you are the perfect match for us!
What we offer you:
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness. ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get a genuine team feeling in your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
Your role as Engineering Consultant within Electrification:
The team is now looking to grow and strengthen the department with engineering's who have a passion for electrification. In your role you will be a part of our customers' missions to drive the technology shift within the fields of electrification. As a consultant for several of our major international clients within the area situated in the Stockholm region; the work can be done both on-site or in our inhouse projects.
It is a wide a very interesting field so we see that you can come from many different backgrounds. Feel free to reach out to the recruitment team with any questions.
Who we are looking for:
Function Developer - The role as Function Developer will include modelling and simulation of energy systems and embedded systems development. You have strong knowledge in Matlab/Simulink development, it is also meriting if you have previous experience from Matlab/Stateflow. Example of areas you can work with are functions for Charging and control of batteries, propulsion as well as cooling and heating of battery systems. It is good to have experience of using CANalyzer or similar tool as well as previous experience in C/C++ development.
Embedded Software Developer - As an Embedded Software Developer within electrification you will work with development and integration of embedded SW Battery Management Systems and their functions. You usually have previous experience with C/C++ and development within embedded systems. In addition to development, you will also define and document architecture of software and systems and work with feature growth, maintenance and bug fixing of the existing product range.
Power Electronics Engineer - You generally have a background as hardware engineer focused on power electronics and have experience in with high voltage as well as DC/DC and AC/DC Converters. You will play a key role in being a part of the project all the way from concept phase until the product is delivered to the market. It is meriting if have programming knowledge in C as well as knowledge within ISO26262.
We handle the applications on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to contact us today - we believe in growing together!
Due to Christmas holidays, we will go through the applications in the beginning of January. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
About ALTEN:
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 45,000 employees in over 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Telecom, Industry, Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Life Science. In Sweden, we are over 1300 committed employees with 11 offices in 10 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fourth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen 2023, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
