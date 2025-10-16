Engagement Lead
2025-10-16
About the Job
Are you passionate about driving change and inspiring teams? We're seeking an Engagement Lead to support the planning and execution of solution rollouts, ensuring successful adoption and engagement across our organization. This is not your typical launch role, you'll blend creativity and strategy to build excitement, awareness, and understanding for new and improved solutions.
As our Engagement Lead, you'll leverage multiple touchpoints and innovative campaigns to maximize adoption and business impact. If you thrive on storytelling, expectation-building, and targeted communication, we want to hear from you!
What You'll Do
Plan and Organize Rollouts
Develop and execute launch campaigns for new/improved solutions, aligned with business goals.
Manage rollout timelines, milestones, and deliverables for structured, effective launches.
Identify key stakeholders and audiences to tailor communications and engagement.
Create Fun and Effective Campaigns
Design and deliver campaigns that generate excitement and drive engagement.
Utilize multiple channels (email, internal platforms, videos, webinars, live demos, etc.) for impactful communication.
Collaborate with Marketing, Product, and Change Management teams to craft compelling messaging and storytelling.
Drive Engagement
Lead communication and engagement activities using creative and strategic initiatives.
Support training sessions, Q&A forums, and interactive experiences for end-user understanding.
Continuously refine engagement strategies based on user feedback.
Measure Success
Track and report on engagement, sentiment, and feedback to measure rollout effectiveness.
Identify and monitor communication KPIs across projects.
Optimize rollout processes using learnings and stakeholder input.
What We're Looking For
Strong project management and organizational skills
Creative mindset with experience in campaign development and multi-channel communication
Excellent stakeholder management and collaboration abilities
Exceptional communication skills-able to simplify complex solutions into clear, engaging messages
Proactive and enthusiastic approach to driving results
