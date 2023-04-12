Energy Storage Lead - Solar Parks
2023-04-12
The role
As Energy Storage Lead, you have the overall ownership of and will spearhead the development of Energy storage at the Solar Park department. This includes working close to, helping and educating the sales and development team in conversations with, for example, grid owners.
The main focus of the role is to:
• Dimension & Design of ESS & HV systems
• Closely collaborate with Solar design team to find best collation strategies
• Negotiate with suppliers to find suitable integration of Solar + ESS from a technical and financial point of view
• Support grid specialist in dimensioning transformer stations for Energy Storage systems, also including SLD's of transformer stations.
• Evaluate and dimension the best technical solutions, procure ESS and calculate business cases for ESS + Solar Parks in close collaboration with the Solar Design & Optimization team.
• Evaluate and determine how the ESS dispatch model should be set up and how this affects warranties, financing & the business case. This includes strategic questions such as which revenue optimizers to partner with and if the Svea in-house team should focus on building revenue optimization systems long term.
This role is the first within the Energy Storage team that are planned to be built, and gives opportunities to grow in the organization as the team grows in the future
Are we a match?
To thrive at Svea Solar, we think it's important that our values (https://sveasolar.com/en/about-us)
correlates with your own, since they are the guiding stars that help us move forward. Of course, it's a must to have experience working with energy storage on large scale solar park's.
If you also have the following, you will really thrive in this position
• At least 5 years experience within photovoltaic solar system
• Experience of large scale grid-connected battery energy storage.
• Fluent in English
Application
Join us in the powershift towards a sustainable future! Easy apply with your Linkedin-profile as soon as possible. We do not require a traditional CV or cover letter.
Diversity & Inclusion
Svea Solar believes that a diverse workplace leads to the creativity that's necessary for the industry to keep on growing in a sustainable & innovative way. We welcome new co-workers from different backgrounds and experiences to represent the diversity of our community and customers.
Background check
We conduct background checks via Verifiera on all final candidates to ensure that all candidates considered for employment have a background compatible with Svea Solar's core values.
Read more about Svea Solar: https://sveasolar.com/se/
