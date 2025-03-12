Energy Efficiency Engineer
2025-03-12
Are you as passionate about saving energy as we are? Our Fleet Operation department is looking for a new colleague for our Energy Efficiency Team (EET). As Energy Efficiency Engineer, you will revise, implement, monitor, follow up on energy-saving initiatives and performance analysis for our vessels.
You will be responsible for the initial and post project analysis on assigned vessels. These will encompass a differing array of disciplines and focus areas to maximize impact of investment. Engaging and educating our employees in energy efficiency and behavior.
Some of your key responsibilities:
• Analysis of vessel performance
- Contribute to planning and coordination of projects
- Assisting with the EET projects in the budget work for our vessels
- Assisting and supporting Fleet Manager 's
- Calculate costs, and repayment time, for investment funds to implement the projects
- Maintain and develop the company's analysis tools
- Encouraged to solely or with the collaboration of vessels highlight new Energy Efficiency measures with new available technology that has the potential to be introduced in Stena Line's portfolio
- Carry out or assist in purchasing negotiations
- Have a close dialogue with the vessels and encourage energy-saving initiatives
• Maintenance of regulatory emission control and monitoring documentation
• Carry out regular audit checks on vessel data used for regulatory reporting and other business units with Stena Line
What you will experience
You will report to our Group Fleet Support Manager and in the daily operational tasks to our Energy Efficiency Team Lead and have a close collaboration with Fleet Managers, Superintendents who oversee our vessels across four regions. Will have the opportunity to travel to our vessels and engage with the crews on a personal level to develop a good relationship and mindset toward improving efficiency.
Who you are
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. Regardless of your role, welcoming, caring and reliable guides you in your everyday work and the challenges you face.
We believe you have an exceptional ability to collaborate effectively with others, fostering a positive and supportive environment. You consistently embrace new learning opportunities and seek professional growth-not only for yourself but also for your colleagues. We also believe you are capable of working independently and making quick, well-informed decisions, always with a strong drive to achieve results and deliver on your promises.
Qualifications:
- Marine Engineer/Electrical Engineer degree or equivalent experience
- Knowledge of sea-related technical issues
- Knowledge of shipping - work environmental laws, and framework, nationally and internationally
- Fluent in English, written and spoken
- Experience in Microsoft Office and AMOS
- Previous experience working on a pax/ro-pax vessel is definitively a plus!
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position office based in Gothenburg within our Fleet Operation department. To apply, please register your profile and send in your CV in English as soon as possible but no later than February 15th, 2025. We are having an ongoing selection, so do not wait with your application. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Hans Corneliusson, Group Fleet Support Manager, at hans.corneliusson@stenaline.com
or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Hanna Gustavsson, Talent Acquisition Partner, hanna.gustavsson@stenaline.com
.
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 6,100 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, contributing to our company.
Stena Line exists to be a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling business to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favorite places.
We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants. Ersättning
