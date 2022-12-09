End-to-End Optimization Manager
At E.ON we embrace our diversity, however we have one thing in common: we are passionate about our vison - to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030. An important enabler to succeed with this vision is to attract and recruit candidates who shares our commitment and enthusiasm for sustainability and diversity.
About the position
This role will lead the newly established End-to-End (E2E) Optimization team, where we are responsible for ensuring the E2E perspective across E.ON Energy. To achieve this, we work with developing and managing the performance of all our core E2E processes, including customer journeys, making sure we deliver high value for our customers in an effective and efficient way. We ensure that our processes are transparent, and that the organization pulls in the same direction across our different departments. We do this by fact based monitoring our process performance, initiate improvements, working closely together with the whole organization and support them with continuous improvement.
As the manager for this team, you will support the organization in delivering upon the the strategy of the Energy organization. As this is a new team, you will build the competencies necessary for our E2E way-of-working and create a team that will support the organization in identifying and solving pain points and improvement opportunities with customer satisfaction and organizational efficiency in mind.
E.ON Energy has embarked on a thrillingly exciting journey and we are looking for a leader who can challenge status quo and whom pro-actively proposes new ideas to improve key processes and important business KPIs. You will have ownership of the IT portfolio, including prioritization towards IT.
The role is located in Malmö.
Who we are looking for
We believe that our new E2E Optimization Manager have experience withing the field of Operational Excellence and/or business development, preferably having a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. A good understanding of the IT/Digital landscape is beneficial in order to ensure the right prioritization of IT changes and enhancements. We also believe that you have a relevant university degree.
As a person and leader we hope and believe that you have an analytical perspective, work fact based and thrive in working with continuous improvements. You are able to use your skillset to inspire your team members and stakeholders across different roles and levels in the organization and bring them to action. Previous experience within leadership is essential for this position.
Welcome to apply and join us on the road to a more sustainable society! Final application date is November 2nd.
If you have questions related to the role, please contact:
Mark van de Sanden, +46 73 271 20 58
If you have questions related to the unions, please contact:
Mats Ekblom, Unionen, +46 705 259188
Carl-Johan Johansson, Akademikerna, +46 702 163611
Michael Andersson, Ledarna, +46 705 250129 Ersättning
