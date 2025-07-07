Employer Branding Responsible at Surveillance
Göteborg
Do you have a passion for building strong connections and creating unforgettable experiences? Are you a structured, detail-oriented multitasker who thrives in a dynamic environment? Then we want to hear from you!
Your Role
We are looking for an Employer Branding Responsible to lead Surveillance employer branding initiatives across Sweden. In this role, you'll be the driving force behind our efforts to attract and engage top talent - from strategic planning, organizing and executing events to coordinating our incredible team of ambassadors who together with you represent us at fairs, student meetups, and networking events.
You will be responsible for:
*
Own, set strategic plan and develop our employer branding initiatives in Sweden
*
Plan, organize, and execute employer branding events and presence at career fairs and similar events
*
Lead and coordinate our team of Surveillance ambassadors to ensure strong and consistent representation
*
Track and analyze results of employer branding initiatives to continuously improve our approach
You will be a part of an HR team including HRBPs and specialists who together support the Business at Surveillance. Besides from the HR Team at Surveillance you will also be a part of a cross-boarder Employer Branding collaboration together with other Business Areas within Saab, managed by the Director of Employer Branding at Saab.
Surveillance are about 7000 employees globally and will grow both in Sweden and internationally the coming years. This is the chance for you to contribute and attract the future together with us!
Your Profile
We believe that you have previous experience in Employer branding or as Event Manager, Project Leader within HR or similar. You have an education in for example HR, Project Management, Communication or Marketing. You also have experience from strategic work with strong analytical skills.
We believe that you have the following profile:
*
Leadership skills
*
Excellent organizational skills with strong attention to detail
*
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
*
Flexible, creative, and solution-oriented
*
Time- & risk management skills
*
A proactive team player who thrives on juggling multiple projects simultaneously
*
Fluent in Swedish and English
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
