EMC engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ludvika
2026-03-17
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The opportunity
Do you want to contribute to the global green energy transition and help meet the world's demand for sustainable, flexible, and secure power?
At Hitachi Energy in Ludvika, you will be part of our HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) business unit, a world-leading center that develops, manufactures, and delivers DC transmission systems to a global market. Our HVDC technology connects grids across continents, enables offshore wind power, stabilizes energy systems, and drives the transition toward a carbon-neutral future.
We are now looking for a new colleague with a strong interest in EMC, working in environments with high voltage and high currents. In this role, you will bridge the mechanical and electrical domains in large-scale, international projects. If you enjoy combining analysis with practical engineering and want to work in a truly multidisciplinary team - this could be your next step.
How you'll make an impact
In this role, you will use your EMC expertise to secure robust and reliable system performance, during normal operation, fast switching events, and even during extreme transients such as short circuits.
You will:
Drive continuous improvement of guidelines, standards, and processes within your competence area.
Document EMC strategies and system level requirements in tenders and project deliveries.
Perform site inspections globally to ensure correct installation and compliance.
Collaborate closely with specialists in RF emission simulations, grounding for high current systems, and electromagnetic field modeling.
Contribute to R&D activities ensuring competitiveness and innovation for the future.
Explore a wide range of technical disciplines through close cooperation with both mechanical and electrical engineering teams
Your background
Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Applied Physics, Power Systems or similar field.
Several years of professional experience in EMC.
Strong interest in mechanical design aspects as well as electrical systems.
Experience in auxiliary power system design for HVDC or substations, or other areas involving very high currents.
Additional technical experience in related fields is an advantage, but your curiosity and motivation are equally important.
You are a positive, solution-oriented team player who takes responsibility and enjoys learning.
A broad technical interest and sound engineering judgment are important to find cost effective and practical solutions.
You enjoy working in a multicultural environment and communicate well in English, both written and spoken
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various training and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply now! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Relevant experts and most stakeholders are situated in Ludvika, therefore the position is primarily located in Ludvika and presence at Ludvika office is a strong merit. We're currently recruiting for several roles.
Recruiting Manager daniel.holback@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Kevin Galloway, kevin.Galloway@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9801212