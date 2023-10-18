Embedded Verification Engineer
The role
Do you have experience of development in C/C++ and want to work with embedded verification? Knowit Connectivity is expanding and we are now looking for a Verification Engineer with their heart in embedded systems, for assignments at our client's site. You as an Embedded Verification Engineer will collaborate with project teams and the software verification leader to perform various software verification activities. You would analyze software requirements, design and develop verification cases, and execute verification suites for software solutions of our clients. You will be working in a hardware near environment, using manual, automated and field verification of embedded and IoT systems. Some of your tasks will involve:
• Writing scripts to automate the verification plan execution of software on proprietary hardware
• Building fixtures and rigs to perform automated software verification
• Identifying bugs and document steps to reproduce them
• Review system logs to troubleshoot/collect information
Who are you?
To be successful in this role we believe you should have a strong analytical and problem-solving ability. As a person you are supportive towards your colleagues and have a collaborative and positive attitude. In addition to this you should meet the following qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related technical discipline
• A few years of experience in the Embedded Systems Software Verification area or in other ways proven knowledge or skills within the area.
• Experience in programming languages such as C/C++
• Knowledge in Scripting languages such as Python or Bash.
• Knowledge of GIT, JIRA & Jenkins etc.
• Knowledge of Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) & on Testing Life Cycle.
• Knowledge within embedded device operating systems such as Embedded Linux.
• Experience of Robot Framework
• If you have any test engineering certifications (ISTQB) it is a merit.
• Excellent communication skills, fluent in English in both speaking and writing.
• Understanding of the Agile way of working is a merit.
What do we offer?
At Knowit, we help you achieve your professional ambitions! We give you challenging tasks, positive leaders who listen and above all the opportunity to meet like-minded people. As a consultant at Knowit Connectivity, we believe that working with our customers will give you the opportunity to develop your career and skills, while having fun!
Knowit is a fast-paced, fun, and inspiring workplace with a great team spirit. With us, you work to make a difference and to develop both Knowit's business and our customers. Here are great opportunities - even a responsibility - to develop, both through innovative projects and through our personal skills development model. Knowit's corporate culture is based on fundamental values about a sustainable society and is supported by consensus between our responsible managers and employees - and is based on openness, honesty and respect for the value and dignity of everyone.
Knowit Connectivity is active in exciting areas such as self-driving cars/ADAS, infotainment systems, electrified cars, the connected car and in 5G development in telecom. Areas of expertise at Connectivity are within embedded, cloud and applications.
We look forward to receiving your application through our recruitment system.
Do you have any questions regarding the position? Don't hesitate to contact us;
Eleonora Cronholm (Recruiter) eleonora.cronholm@knowit.se
or
Lais Rau (Consultant Manager) lais.rau@knowit.se
