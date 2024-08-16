Embedded Test & Validation Engineer
Alten Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-08-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Östhammar
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of our technological journey towards electrification, development of autonomous vehicles and much more? We are looking for a skilled Test Engineer to join Alten Sweden! As part of our team, you will have a chance to grow, explore new technologies and your own capabilities.
WHAT WE OFFER
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
YOUR ROLE AS EMBEDDED TEST & VALIDATION ENGINEER
As an Embedded Test & Validation Engineer you will be involved within the entire software validation and verification process in areas such as automotive, defense and aerospace, battery management systems, etc.
As a test engineer, your daily work is to:
Analyze requirements and write test cases
Perform manual or automated tests
Perform tests in SIL and HIL environment
Create Test automation scripts
Analysis of results and bug reporting
The work can be done both on-site and in our inhouse projects for our major international clients within the area situated in the Stockholm region.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR
We are looking for both Junior as well as more Senior engineers. Depending on your background and interest the role can vary from test & validation to also include technical lead. Having a genuine interest and experience with development and testing of embedded systems is something we value highly.
It is a wide a very interesting field so we see that you can come from many different backgrounds. Feel free to reach out to the recruitment team with any questions.
Embedded Test & Validation Engineer - We think that you have a strong testing background from Automotive, Railing, Telecom or other relevant industry.
You typically have a good programming experience within Python, Java or C#.
Previous experience from testing in HiL or SiL environment.
It is meriting with experience from of CAN, CANOE / CANalyzer or similar tools.
Meriting with previous experience from setting up test benches.
Test Automation Engineer - You have previous experience from setting up and managing test pipelines as well as developing test cases and test framework. You likely have a good knowledge of Jenkins, Selenium and CI/CD. An ISTBQ certification is meriting.
Functional Safety Verification Engineer - For this role you have a good understanding on ISO-26262 test process, methods and how to apply it. In your role you will support the system, hardware and software teams with Functional Safety related tests, but it could also include analysis on FuSa requirements. It is meriting to have experience from DOORS or other Requirements management tools as well as Function Safety Certification.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1500 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Welcome to read more about us at alten.se. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
8845720