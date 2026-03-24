Embedded Systems Function Owner & Scrum Master
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-03-24
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy specializing in matching the right expertise with the market's most interesting assignments. As an employee of Avaron, you work on-site at our clients - combining the security of permanent employment with the variety and growth opportunities of a consulting career.
About the Assignment
You will take on a hybrid role in a team working with embedded systems in the automotive industry. The assignment combines technical ownership and hands-on investigation work with Scrum Master responsibilities for part of the role.
You will support a team of around 6-7 people in the Body domain, working close to the product and collaborating with internal stakeholders. This is a strong fit if you enjoy solving real technical issues, building system understanding, and creating structure in an environment that evolves over time.
Job DescriptionInvestigate problems and trouble reports in embedded systems.
Read project definitions and analyze their impact on functions and systems.
Perform hands-on testing in vehicles and evaluate the results.
Analyze log files and drive technical investigations forward.
Participate in systemization work and contribute to improved system understanding.
Create and maintain relevant technical documentation, including SSER.
Act as Function Owner with responsibility for follow-up and coordination.
Lead Scrum ceremonies such as daily follow-ups, sprint planning, and retrospectives.
Drive team follow-up, progress tracking, and team structure.
Requirements3-5 years of experience in embedded systems development, including requirements, testing, or implementation.
Experience working with C++ and/or Simulink.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, such as Electrical, Computer, Mechanical, or similar.
Professional English.
Strong analytical and problem-solving ability.
A structured and self-driven way of working, with the ability to create clarity in an evolving environment.
Ability to complete a background check.
Nice to haveExperience in automotive or vehicle embedded systems.
Previous experience from a vehicle manufacturer and knowledge of electrical systems in that environment.
Experience working as a Scrum Master.
C/CE or D/DE driver's license.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension (4.5% up to 7.5 IBB, 30% above)
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Here is how the process works:
Apply for the role with your CV through our recruitment platform, Teamtailor - use the apply button on this page.
Our recruiters review your CV against the requirements in the ad - make sure it clearly shows how you meet each one. We may ask follow-up questions.
We present you to the client with a tailored CV.
The client invites you for an interview or lets you know they are moving forward with other candidates.
If the client wants to proceed after the interview, Avaron signs an employment contract with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7450507-1909464". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9815646