Embedded System Engineer
2026-01-27
About us:
We are a consultancy firm that supports organizations and associations in the advanced change. With an interesting blend of capability in IT, plan, correspondence, and the board, we foster inventive that contribute with high business an incentive for our clients.
What we are looking for:
Tecmika is looking for an exceptional embedded software engineers.
You have worked with embedded systems (5+ years), probably in different parts of the system and in different roles. You know all languages/frameworks/tools in the list below. You have good knowledge and experience in HW bring-ups, i.e. successfully making your SW run first time on a new HW unit. Qulifications:
• Fluent in English
• Embedded C/C++ (5+ years)
• Linux
• Connectivity standards like Bluetooth, ZigBee, NFC, LTE, I2C and Wi-Fi
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-26
