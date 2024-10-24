Embedded System Engineer
Incluso AB Gothenburg / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Gothenburg i Göteborg
We are looking for a Embedded System Engineer for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
The company builds products that enhance the experience of owning a car. The teams develop connectivity products and services for vehicles - connecting them anywhere and anytime! They are looking for people to strengthen a base tech team. The team is working with Diagnostics, Software Download (SWDL) and Power Management for TCAM (Telematics and Connectivity Antenna Module) component in the vehicle.
As Embedded System Engineer, your responsibilities include test and verify new SW deliveries against base tech requirements of Diagnostics, SWDL and Power Management with TCAM hardware on test rig or in a car. You will use program script to create robot test cases that will run automatically in the CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery) environment to verify SW automatically. You will work in close collaboration with many stakeholders, both internally within the company and externally with suppliers, for analysis of fault reports and continue working with SW quality improvement.
Do you fit the profile?
The comapny is looking for you with at least a BSc degree in embedded electronic engineering, or similar. You are familiar with the vehicle product development process. You have passion for vehicle component system design and verification. You have proven hands-on experience with vehicle component test on rig or in a car. You are familiar with SW release process in CI/CD pipeline and robot test framework. You are knowledgeable with programming language (e.g. Python, Robot Framework), and able to use it to create robot test cases or scan and analyze logs automatically.
You are fluent in English, have good communication skills and enjoy collaboration with a diverse set of stakeholders. You take ownership in your work and able to manage uncertainty and problems that do not have clear solutions and outcomes. The work location is Lindholmen, Gothenburg, Sweden.
Competence/Tools needed:
Vehicle product development process in automotive industry
Vehicle component system design and verification
Vehicle network protocols, logging and analysis (UART serial / DLT / Ethernet / CAN)
Unified Diagnostic Service (UDS) ISO 14229 Protocol
Programming language (Python, Robot Framework)
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately.
This is a full-time consultancy position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in November, Two years limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
For more information, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Gothenburg Jobbnummer
8975725