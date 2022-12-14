Embedded SW and Laser Engineer
2022-12-14
Are you interested in laser technology and software?
To meet today's needs and future expansion, we are now looking for an experienced embedded software engineer with an interest of lasers to be part of the development of our next generation simulator system.
Your role
We are looking for a person with at least a couple of years of experience of embedded software development. You will be part of a team developing software for system modules using laser to simulate ballistic projectiles.
Your main focus will be design and implementation of embedded software, but you will also participate in several steps of the software development process, from feasibility studies to participating in software integration activities at customer sites.
We work both with COTS and in-house developed SW and HW components which places demands on the ability to integrate such components to a working system.
Your profile
To thrive in this role you are proactive and take full responsibility for allocated tasks. You are a proactive, outgoing person and not reluctant to seek answers within the organization and are used to efficiently collaborate with team members.
Required skills:
* Engineering degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Physics or similar
* 3 years' experience or more as an embedded SW developer (C/C++)
* Good communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
* Understanding of SW driven HW requirements
* Able to methodically derive a design of the software given architectural framework before starting implementation tasks
* Basic understanding of real-time systems
Desired skills:
* Knowledge of university level physics
* Experience of Requirement Management Tools
* Requirement analysis and writing SW requirements
* Knowledge of Configuration Management
We put a lot of emphasis on who you are as a person and how we think that you would perform and thrive in our organization. We will look for strengths within result focus, teamwork, communication skills and personal leadership. It is also important that you have a strong technical interest and are structured in your work.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world.
At business area Dynamics, all employees share the same mission: to create conditions for a safe society. Whether it's missile systems, underwater technology, camouflage solutions, support weapons, training systems or field hospitals, you are part of this mission. We work in close cooperation in developing, manufacturing and maintaining our world-leading products, systems and solutions for customers worldwide.
You will collaborate with experienced engineers and professionals in an environment that fosters career development and personal growth. You will be part of the Field Applications team within Training & Simulation unit who develops and manufactures training systems mainly for military users. You will work closely with Software, Application and Test engineers. Training and Simulation is part of the Business Area Dynamics based in Huskvarna.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
