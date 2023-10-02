Embedded Software Testing Engineer
Diaspora Services AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-10-02
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Diaspora Services AB i Malmö
Responsibilities:
• Setting up a completely new testing environment and test cases for our new products
• Manual tests, automated tests
• Embedded automotive testing
• Agile environment (Scrum, SAFe)
• Fault tracing in HIL and Vehicle to identify the root cause of the problem.
Requirements:
• Python, Java, C, or C++ programming
• Experience working within an Agile/Scrum software development process
• Embedded automotive SW dev background
• Troubleshooting, investigations, optimization
Good to have:
• Python & Robot framework
• Experience in test rig management
• UI development, C++, C#, QT, .NET or related
• Comprehensive experience with Vector CAN Tools (Davinci Configurator, CANalyzer, CANoe), Compilers, and Software debugging on target hardware using Emulators, Debuggers Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-30
E-post: jobs@diasporaservices.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Diaspora Services AB
(org.nr 559404-5105)
Tessins Väg 1 C (visa karta
)
217 58 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8159865