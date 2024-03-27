Embedded Software Test Engineer
2024-03-27
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a global leader in Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services.
We are hiring in Gothenburg!
Would you like to join a team with innovation, teamwork and entrepreneurship as the fundamental platform?
We are looking for skilled Embedded Software Test Engineers with skills from SW development. Very beneficial if coming from Embedded SW Developer roles and decided to be a Tester as verification & validation is your passion!
You will be a part in an Agile team, your passion about Mechatronics - the mix of hardware and software in a complex domain in new vehicle architectures!
Skills required:
SWEDISH (EU) VISA AND WORK PERMIT (beneficial)
Master of Science or similar
5-8+ years of experience as Embedded SW Test Engineer within Automotive domain
Very beneficial if worked as embedded SW Developer
Experience in Test Automation
Experience in GIT/Gerrit, Jenkins, Zuul, ... (CI-chain)
Experience working with Vector tools: CANoe, CANalyzer, VTEST and CAPL & Python scripting
Experience in AUTOSAR Base SW components e.g. COM/DIAG, CDD, OS, NW, Crypto, ...
Experience in Diagnostics
Experience in Automotive communication protocols: CAN, CANFD, Ethernet, SOMEIP
Experience in writing test specifications, test cases, test reports and execution of testing
Experience in SIL and HIL
Experienced as complete Vehicle tester (beneficial)
Functional safety experience (ISO26262)
ISTQB certificate (beneficial)
Self-driven and love to interact with people
Problem solving skills with a never-give-up attitude
Swedish Driving license (beneficial)
We believe you enjoy working in teams, interact with people and have great communication skills. You are able to encourage, coach and develop to drive change and implementation in your surroundings.
Interviews will be held continuously. To apply, please send in your application documents to the email address: LTTS.Sweden@Ltts.com.
Enter the reference "Embedded SW Test Engineer" in your application.
