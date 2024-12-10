Embedded Software Engineer to Nira Control

Eeze Consulting AB / Datajobb / Täby
2024-12-10


About the RoleAs a Software Engineer, you will be deeply involved in creating software models and working on exciting projects with clients around the world. Currently, our client's main markets include the EU, US, India, and the United Kingdom. You will support customers throughout the entire process-from specification and prototyping to certification and mass production.
Example of Work Tasks:
Develop specifications in collaboration with Cloud and Application engineers.
Experience of Embedded C-code development
Develop and conduct functionality tests during the development cycle, both in the lab and on customer applications.
Manage software releases.
Document strategies, including software design descriptions and handbooks.
Ensure the timely delivery of agreed-upon products with the correct scope.

To thrive in this role, you should have a strong interest in understanding your clients and their applications. You will need to be hands-on, validating systems and occasionally meeting clients on-site, which may require travel.
Required Skills and Experience
Have a relevant university degree e.g. within computer science, electrical, mechatronicsengineering or similar
Have a strong interest in Application Software Development that you have either acquiredthrough studies or own projects
Experience in C language with a focus on embedded systems
Experience with MATLAB/Simulink
Ability to implement functionality in C#
Fluent English in both speech and writing

We're Looking ForWe're looking for someone who is responsible, service-minded, thorough, and solutions-oriented. You should be someone who takes ownership of your tasks and gets things done efficiently. A focus on helping others and maintaining positive relationships is important. You should also pay close attention to detail and be good at finding practical solutions to problems
EEZEAt EEZE, we look forward to helping you find your next career opportunity and supporting you throughout the entire recruitment process. With our personalized and professional assistance, we strive to make your transition into the new role as smooth and successful as possible.
Application & SalaryStart: ImmediatelyWork extent: Fulltime, flexible working hours Monday-FridayLocation: Enebyberg, Danderyd
Ready for the Challenge? Apply Today!

