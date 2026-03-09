Embedded Software Engineer Automotive
About the role
As an Embedded Software Engineer, you will work with development, integration, and maintenance of software solutions for modern automotive systems. The role covers embedded platforms across different vehicle domains and supports both new development and series production projects.
This is a general role intended to cover a broad range of embedded software profiles within automotive engineering.
With more than 54 locations throughout Europe, the Bertrandt Group has been providing engineering and development solutions for the international automotive and aerospace industries since 1974. More than 12,000 employees use their know-how and innovative strength every day to support our customers - leading manufacturers and OEMs - with integrated solutions in management, design, and industrialization.
Bertrandt is now expanding into Sweden, establishing a strong and future-oriented presence in Gothenburg. Our activities cover a spectrum of expertise from electrical, electronics, and software development to design engineering, project management, quality, industrialization, and validation, all driven by innovation and a passion for technology.
What to expect:
Develop, integrate, and maintain embedded automotive software
Work with embedded platforms, ECUs, and related software components
Support system integration, testing, and troubleshooting activities
Collaborate with system, test, and verification teams
Contribute to software releases and continuous improvements
Work according to automotive development standards and processes
What you bring along:
Experience as a Software Engineer within automotive or embedded systems
Programming experience in C, C++, Matlab/Simulink, Python, or similar
Understanding of software development lifecycles
Structured and quality-oriented working style
Ability to collaborate in cross-functional teams
Fluent in English and Swedish
