Embedded Software Engineer (Automotive)

Orientalent AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-12-04


Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Orientalent AB i Göteborg, Kungsbacka, Stockholm eller i hela Sverige

We now look for Embedded engineers to support our Clients within the automotive industry.

We are looking for a driven person with fluent in English and like to work in a team.

You need to be onsite 100%.

Skills required:

• Embedded Software Development of complex software products using C++ in Linux development environmen

• Embedded OS or Linux / QNX / AUTOSAR

• Test automation experience with Pytest,

• Knowledge of Android testing frameworks.

• Working in a CI environment

• Fluency in spoken and written English

• At least 5 years experience from automotive industry

On a personal level, we are looking for someone who is communicative, and customer focused with the ability to be innovative and encourage others.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Orientalent AB (org.nr 559304-1840), https://www.orientalent.se/

Arbetsplats
Orientalent

Kontakt
Ola Andersson
ola.andersson@orientalent.se

Jobbnummer
8306959

Prenumerera på jobb från Orientalent AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Orientalent AB: