Embedded Software Engineer (Automotive)
Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-12-04
We now look for Embedded engineers to support our Clients within the automotive industry.
We are looking for a driven person with fluent in English and like to work in a team.
You need to be onsite 100%.
Skills required:
• Embedded Software Development of complex software products using C++ in Linux development environmen
• Embedded OS or Linux / QNX / AUTOSAR
• Test automation experience with Pytest,
• Knowledge of Android testing frameworks.
• Working in a CI environment
• Fluency in spoken and written English
• At least 5 years experience from automotive industry
On a personal level, we are looking for someone who is communicative, and customer focused with the ability to be innovative and encourage others.
