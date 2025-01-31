Embedded Software Engineer
Work Description:
We are looking for an ESW Engineer for our client in the automotive industry. As an Embedded SW Engineer you plan your work according to the agile SAFE principals together with your team. In this role you will work with both new development towards future feature/function growth and with maintenance improving the system already on the market. You will have the opportunity to collaborate a lot with many surrounding teams
Skills required:
Skilled in Matlab, Simulink, TargetLink, Jenkins, Embedded C, C++, and/or Python
Experience of working with real-time embedded systems
* Good experience with CI environment, GIT, Jenkins
* Experience in agile development
* Experience with Adaptive AUTOSAR and related tools is a big advantage
We believe you are a person who is driven, business-oriented and innovative.
• You are interested to solve problems in a structured and effective way.
• You are a person with a genuine interest in technology as well as people.
• You feel accountable for the tasks you take on.
• You are self-motivated by driving changes in a complex environment.
• Fluent in communication in English, both verbally and in writing. Swedish is a merit
• Enjoy both teamwork and more independent lines of work
• Ability to work in a global environment with various cultures.
• An open mindset to learn & grow. Share your knowledge with others
• Good networking skills on a local and global basis and you have an ability to understand and accept cultural differences
• Good communication and presenting skills both in text and verbally (English)
Experience Required:
• Master's Degree in Computer Science, Electrical/Electronic/Mechatronics or similar
• Embedded SW development experience at least for a few years, preferably within the automotive industry.
• Experience with control strategy and SW verification
• Experience of functional verification and system tuning/calibration
Meritorious to have:
• C or CE Driving License
• Knowledge of Automotive systems
• Experience in SIL/MIL/HIL testing
• Knowledge in planning, performing, and analyzing results from rig or vehicle testing
Additional info:
