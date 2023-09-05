Embedded Software Engineer
2023-09-05
Introduction:
We are looking for a motivated Embedded Software Engineer in Göteborg.
Responsibilities:
You will be working in a cross functional Agile development team
You will develop high-quality code and also write automated test cases.
You will perform code reviews for team mates.
Troubleshooting and resolving software bugs and performance issues
You will implement vehicle functions, such as diagnostics, power management etc.
Requirements:
5+ years of experience in software development, preferably in C and C++
Used to development in Linux
Experience developing embedded SW
Experience working with Yocto build systems, or similar
Experience in Autosar
Experience with bootloaders, drivers , CAN, Ethernet
Good communication skills
Familiar wiht Agile methods, Git, CI/CD, JIRA/confluence.
English
Merits:
It would be merits if you have:
Previous experience with RTOS
Previous experience in reading shcematcis/datasheets.
Driver license
How to Apply:
Please send your CV and motivation to jinsong.yang@unicent.se
