Embedded Software Engineer - Fixed Camera team
2022-12-22
What can Axis do for you?
At Axis, great ideas have a way of becoming great products. We are a fast growing and innovative company with a global footprint. Our achievements have been possible thanks to our highly skilled staff who support our strong culture of daring to succeed allowing ourselves to constantly break new ground. We are proud of our joyful, cooperative working environment, where we work closely with our colleagues and with a dedication to making a difference.
Ever since the start of the company, we have blended commitment to deliver with taking a break for a game of table tennis or a classic Swedish "fika". The Axis culture is successful and hard to copy and must be experienced. If you yearn for an open company where everyone strives for the next level together, you have come to the right place to explore your potential.
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
What will you do?
As Software Engineer in the Fixed Cameras department you will play an essential part in the development of our new products. You will join a team of 16 very dedicated software engineers, working in all parts of the embedded Linux stack in our new network video products. Your tasks will include:
* Join our product development projects, developing network cameras
* Analyze, design and write software for features in our upcoming products
* Troubleshoot and solve issues wherever they are, from Linux kernel drivers to applications
If you have experience of C or C++ programming and Linux, this could be your chance to start or continue an exciting career in software engineering. Experience and interest in low-level programming and microcontrollers would be great. We invest heavily in future solutions based on technologies like Artificial Intelligence (Deep Learning) and new ways to detect objects in a camera scene.
Who are you?
You are curious, technically interested, love challenges and enjoy solving them in a team focused atmosphere. We also believe that you have a personal drive and get inspired by working in an environment of openness, creativity, trust, commitment, playfulness and encouragement.
As your closest manager, I support your personal development, provide individual freedom, give trust and guide you in your career.
Our team - Fixed Cameras Firmware
In this team, you will see new products come to life and take part in that journey. We are responsible for the software in new fixed cameras. There are several projects ongoing in different stages, all staffed with co-workers from different disciplines, such as software, image quality, mechanical design, electronics, production test, etc. We have a very close co-operation and excellent team-spirit at Axis, ensuring an agile development of new market-leading products.
Would you like to grow with us?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Come join us and get the chance to work at the forefront of technology and be a part of a team that could find and develop Axis next big thing.
Ready to act?
Are you thrilled about the job description and found a personal match? Send in your application!
If you have any questions, get in touch with hiring manager Benny Jönsson at +46 46 272 3315.
We review applications continuously so do not wait to send in your application!
