Embedded Software Engineer - C/C++ Developer
2024-08-16
Are you a talented C/C++ developer seeking your next opportunity? Join the Embedded Systems department in Stockholm, where exciting challenges await! You'll have the chance to work on cutting-edge projects involving:
Autonomous driving
Connectivity
Electromobility
Infotainment
Does this sound interesting? Apply today!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
YOUR ROLE AS EMBEDDED SOFTWARE ENGINEER - C/C++ DEVELOPER:
As an Embedded Software Developer at ALTEN, you will play a key role in strengthening the section for integration of software and hardware. You will be a part of a talented team where you develop state of the art technology together with electronics engineers, firmware and software developers.
WHO ARE YOU?
To be a good match for the role we we believe that you have great experience in C++, it could be both close to the hardware or object oriented. Experience in C is also of interest. You are a driven and engaged colleague with a problem-solving mind and a team player with great interest for new technology. We also think our new colleague have expereience from:
python
bash
docker
jenkins
It is metorious if you also have:
experience of Yocto and Buildroot as well as with microcontrollers
experience with Autosar Classic or Adaptive
ABOUT ALTEN:
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
