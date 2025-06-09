Embedded Software Developer to Micropower
About the job
This position is a direct recruitment, meaning the recruitment process is handled through Bravura, but you will be employed directly by Micropower Sweden AB.
About the companyMicropower Group is an international corporation that designs, manufactures, and markets industrial battery systems and charging products. Micropower operates in an exciting environment, as much of the industry is transitioning from fossil fuels to sustainable energy solutions, with Micropower's products and systems playing a central role. The company has a long tradition of battery charging and, in recent years, has also built a strong brand for lithium-ion battery technology. Micropower's headquarters are located in Växjö, where the largest production facility for battery chargers is situated, as well as their highly automated factory for battery manufacturing. The group also has offices in Gothenburg and Stockholm, as well as subsidiaries in Finland, Germany, and the USA, for both sales and development. Today, the company has a turnover exceeding SEK 1.8 billion and a strong team of around 500 employees. During the summer of 2024, Micropower will begin moving into a brand-new facility in Växjö, which is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025. More information about Micropower can be found at www.micropower-group.se.
Tasks and responsibilitiesAs an Embedded Software Developer at Micropower, you will be part of a team of 8 colleagues working on similar tasks. The work is carried out in an agile manner, with tasks performed across the cross-functional teams within the organization. In this role, you will work both independently and closely with the rest of the team to develop software for the company's products and solutions. Programming is primarily done in C, and the role also includes developing automated hardware tests. Currently, Micropower is developing the next-generation platform, focusing more on high-power and high-voltage battery solutions for applications in stationary power, vehicles, and industrial applications
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics* Academic education in electrical engineering or other relevant fields * 8+ work experience in Embedded Software Development with C * Knowledge of electrical theory and understanding of electrical schematics * Fluent in English, both spoken and written We believe that you are motivated by problem-solving and have the interest and ability to dive into complex problems. You are curious, driven by taking projects forward, and contribute with new ideas and perspectives. You have an interest in learning new things and trying new approaches. In this role, you work closely with your team, making it important that you enjoy collaborating with others. You have an open mindset towards others and see value in cooperation. Finally, we believe that you can handle periods of higher workloads and enjoy working at a steady pace.
Other informationStart: Upon agreement Location: Göteborgsvägen 52, 431 37 Mölndal Salary: Upon agreement Ersättning
