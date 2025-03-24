Embedded Software Developer
2025-03-24
Job description
Are you an experienced Embedded Software Developer with a passion for developing cutting-edge telematics solutions? Join our team and contribute to the next generation of telematics products and services.
Responsibilities
As an Embedded Software Developer, you will:
Develop embedded software for Volvo's telematics products.
Work with C++ development, software architecture, and system verification.
Collaborate in a Scrum team, taking on various tasks from the backlog.
Ensure seamless integration of embedded solutions with vehicle systems.
Contribute to automatic test development and software validation.
Apply agile methodologies and participate in continuous improvement efforts.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, you should have:
5-7 years of experience in embedded software development.
Strong proficiency in C++ (C++17 and C++20).
Experience with Python and Embedded Linux.
Knowledge of Yocto and CommonAPI.
Experience in automatic test development.
A Master's degree in Electronics, Computer Engineering, or equivalent education.
Strong communication skills in English (spoken and written).
It is highly advantageous if you have experience with:
Agile software development methodologies.
Software architecture for embedded systems.
Automotive or telecommunications industries.
Networking (security and routing).
Wireless connectivity solutions.
Fluency in Swedish (spoken and written).
