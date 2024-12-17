Embedded Software Developer
Embedded Software Developer
What we are looking for
We are seeking a passionate and skilled Embedded Software Developer to join our embedded team in Lund. You should be familiar with the entire process, from hardware prototypes and production tests to developing a full application platform on multiple targets. In this role, you will collaborate closely with the local hardware team and global application teams to integrate new products into our Building Management System (BMS).
Our team has designed an RTOS platform used internally and as a foundation for other teams globally within Schneider. The primary goal is to build a wide range of sensors and gateways based on STM32 and EFR32 processors. Experience in this area opens opportunities to work with both types of product ranges.
You will be responsible for driving all aspects of embedded platform development, from the initial bring-up of hardware prototypes to the final product release. This includes managing the integration of software and hardware components, troubleshooting issues, and optimizing performance. You will coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless collaboration and timely delivery of milestones, ensuring that the embedded platform is fully operational and meets quality standards by the time of the final release.
Responsibilities
Collaborate effectively: Work closely with both local and global teams.
Ensure best practices: Follow and promote best practices in a dynamic and iterative Agile development setting.
Evolve the platform: You will have significant freedom to innovate and improve the platform.
Consult as an embedded expert: Provide expertise internally and to our partners.
Required skills and experiences
Embedded software development: At least 3 years of experience
Hardware design understanding: Good knowledge of hardware designs
Debugging and optimization: Strong experience in debugging, profiling, and optimizing code
C development: Proficiency in C programming
Educational background: Bachelor's degree or higher in software engineering
Communication skills: Good verbal and written English and Swedish communication skills
Desired skills and experiences
Communication Protocols: Knowledge of protocols like I2C, SPI, UART, and Ethernet
Debugging Tools: Familiarity with JTAG, SWD, logic analyzers, and oscilloscopes
Cybersecurity: Understanding of security principles and practices for embedded systems
Problem-Solving: Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills
Documentation: Ability to create clear and concise technical documentation
What do we offer you?
This is a great opportunity to join Schneider Electric and power your career! You will be joining an international, dynamic, and responsible company, with an enviable reputation in the market. Schneider fosters the development of all its' people around the world. Every day, we empower employees to achieve more and experience exciting careers. Find out how our values and unique position make Schneider Electric the employer of choice - apply now.
About our Team:
Building Management System (BMS) team is a cross-functional squad working together to drive and develop sophisticated digital building management solutions within the Buildings - Technical Department at Schneider Electric, based in Lund.
We develop the full system solution, from IOT sensors and controllers to final presentation in the web interface.
Whilst we are extremely proud of what we have built so far, we are always looking for improvements, tech and process alike, and in true agile fashion prioritize learning above all else. The BMS team fosters a culture of collaboration, trust, and encouragement.
We are embracing the hybrid way of working and like to work from the office 3 days a week, empowering you to take full advantage of flexibility and tailor your work week.
What we do:
We develop digitalized solutions to building management which ultimately minimizes climate impact, saves money, and time. Our state-of-the-art BMS platform provides foundational technology to enable the digitization of a range of solutions that allows customers manage Buildings in a better way.
The BMS platform is one of the pillars of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure offering.
