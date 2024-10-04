Embedded Software Developer - Industrial Gateways
At HMS Industrial Networks, we value the tremendous contributions of our employees, and we recognize that it is our people that make HMS successful. We work hard to maintain our vibrant, innovative, and welcoming culture, and we strive to support our staff as they grow and develop both personally and professionally.
We are looking for an Embedded Software Developer to join one of our dedicated teams. The team works closely with Product Management to design cutting-edge products that meet our customers' needs, with a strong focus on evolving and improving new and existing solutions.
At our company, we believe that diverse teams drive innovation. We value a broad range of perspectives that help us grow. If you're a developer with a few years of experience and a passion for both software development and personal growth, this could be the perfect next step in your career.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As an Embedded Software Developer on our team, you will play a critical role in developing software for industrial gateways and communication solutions. The team currently consists of five developers and testers collaborating closely with Product Management to design and evolve products that meet the needs of our customers. You'll use your skills in Embedded C/C++ to create secure and reliable software for industrial use.
This is a role for someone who is excited to make an impact - not just in terms of the code you write but by bringing your ideas and creativity to the table. In addition to your technical expertise, you will contribute to discussions around product management and innovation, helping shape the future of our offerings.
We have a prestige-free working environment, where everyone wants to share their knowledge and help each other. For that reason, we prefer to work together in our Halmstad office, but working remotely a couple of days a week is an option.
ABOUT YOU
We are looking for someone with a few years of experience in software development, particularly in embedded systems. While you don't need to be senior, you should be comfortable taking initiative and responsibility for your work.
Key skills we're seeking:
• Experience with Embedded C/C++
• Familiarity with Python
• Knowledge of cyber security and secure coding practices
• Bonus points if you have worked with automation and/or industrial products
On a personal level, you are:
• A team player who thrives in collaborative environments
• Able to bring fresh perspectives and ideas, always willing to innovate
• Passionate about continuous learning and eager to grow your skill set
• Interested in more than just writing code - you want to help create solutions that truly make a difference
ABOUT US
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
HMS is a truly international company, and we like to think that we share a common culture. Heart, Mind and Soul is a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
Welcome to HMS, this is HMS!
ABOUT THE APPLICATION
HMS is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Join us in pushing the boundaries of technology and making a significant impact in the industry. Apply today and be part of a team that values your unique perspective and expertise!
The selection process will be conducted ongoing, so do not wait to submit your application.
If you want to know more about the role, please contact recruiting manager Karin Karltorp, kaka@hms.se
. If you want to know more about the recruitment process, please contact responsible HR.
