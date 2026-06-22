Embedded Software Developer - DDU Real-Time Software
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-06-22
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This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
Join a collaborative and highly skilled team at the heart of the TRATON Driver Interaction System. We build the real-time and embedded software that powers a safe, responsive, and reliable driver experience.
In this role, you'll work on the foundation that ensures deterministic behavior, high performance, and seamless communication between hardware and higher-level applications. Your contributions will directly influence how drivers interact with next-generation vehicles.
Job responsibilities
As an Embedded Software Developer, you will play a key role in building safety-critical, real-time systems in a modern automotive environment. This is a hands-on role where you will take ownership, solve complex problems, and see your work come to life in real vehicles.
You will:
Develop high-quality embedded software in C
Drive and contribute to systemization and software architecture for real-time features within the DIM system
Implement safety- and timing-critical functionality
Design and execute tests across unit, SIL, and vehicle levels
Debug complex issues and perform root cause analysis
Support system integration and collaborate on feature development across the full DIM system
Who You Are
You are an engineer with a strong foundation in embedded systems and a passion for building robust, high-performance software. You enjoy working close to the hardware, solving real-world problems, and contributing to safety-critical systems. You have a collaborative, supportive mindset and a strong desire to learn.
We believe you bring some of the following:
Experience in C and Python
Knowledge of automotive communication protocols (e.g., CAN, CAN FD, Ethernet)
Experience with testing methodologies (unit, integration, SIL, vehicle)
Familiarity with TRATON in-house developed systems
Experience working with functional safety according to ISO 26262
If you don't meet every requirement but feel excited about the role, we still encourage you to apply—your perspective and experience could be exactly what we're looking for.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds – your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
We're experienced engineers and architects across the full development lifecycle—from early architecture to implementation, testing, and vehicle validation. Based in Sweden, our team operates in a global context, working closely with colleagues from diverse backgrounds and locations.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic and engaging workplace where collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement are part of everyday life. You will be part of a strong team environment that encourages knowledge sharing and close cooperation across functions.
With a structured development plan and a wide range of training opportunities, TRATON Group R&D supports your professional growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include access to our health center in Gröndal or a wellness allowance, bonus, flexible working hours, and company car leasing. We also arrange events for employees and their families, and for those living in Stockholm, convenient commuting is supported through direct Scania Job express buses to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-07-02. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Jon Melin, Manager, jon.melin@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-02
E-post: paulina.rozalew@scania.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Kontakt
Paulina Rozalew paulina.rozalew@scania.com Jobbnummer
9972711